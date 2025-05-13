Leeds United are eyeing a move for a Premier League player set to become a free agent this summer — a potential smart piece of business in a market where every penny counts.

Following Leeds United’s return to the top flight, Daniel Farke and his recruitment team are expected to pursue a mix of high-impact additions and shrewd, cost-effective deals.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already described this summer as the club’s “most important in decades”, promising to “spend every penny” the club can.

The club are set to back Farke significantly in key areas of the pitch, with big-money additions expected in goal, central defence, midfield and attack.

However, depth and experience will also be required across the board — particularly in positions where the drop-off beyond the starting XI is more pronounced.

One solution could be signing a player who brings five seasons of Premier League experience, European pedigree, and leadership qualities, all without spending a penny on transfer fees.

According to talkSPORT, Leeds are one of several clubs monitoring the situation of Vladimir Coufal, who will leave West Ham at the end of the campaign after his contract expires.

The Czech international will become a free agent this summer, with West Ham confirming last week that he is one of four senior players set to depart.

Coufal leaves the Hammers as something of a cult figure, having made 177 appearances and played a key role in their 2023 Europa Conference League triumph.

The 32-year-old is understood to be keen to remain in the UK, and that has sparked interest from multiple clubs.

Fulham and Everton are both said to be tracking the right-back, with Toffees boss David Moyes knowing Coufal well from their successful time together at West Ham.

For Leeds, it could be an ideal fit. Jayden Bogle is expected to be Farke’s first-choice right-back in the Premier League, but options behind him are limited.

Sam Byram, who provided cover across both full-back roles this season, is out of contract this summer and not expected to stay. Isaac Schmidt, meanwhile, is yet to start a league game.

Coufal would arrive as an experienced deputy – someone capable of stepping in when required and offering top-level consistency without needing a lengthy bedding-in period.

His experience in England, Europe and with the Czech national team could also prove invaluable to a young squad adjusting to Premier League life.

Though he started just 10 league games this season — following West Ham’s £15m move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, but remains a proven performer, and crucially, would cost nothing in terms of transfer fees.

With funds likely to be prioritised elsewhere, Leeds’ interest in the veteran full-back makes perfect sense.