Junior Firpo has officially been offered a new contract by Leeds United following the club’s return to the Premier League, but his surprise appearance at Real Betis’ final home game of the season has sparked concern among some Leeds fans.

Leeds are hopeful of tying down the left-back after his most productive season yet in English football, with Firpo contributing four goals and 10 assists during the promotion campaign.

But his contract is due to expire this summer, and the former Barcelona defender, soon to turn 29, has been heavily linked with a return to Spain.

Real Betis are understood to be monitoring the situation closely. Firpo spent five years with the club earlier in his career, progressing through their youth ranks and making 88 appearances in Seville, including 38 La Liga appearances, before his move to Barcelona in 2019.

Reports in Spain have suggested Betis are considering a move to bring him back, although no formal approach has been made.

Lazio have also been linked with a potential move, with reports in Italy suggesting the Serie A side is keeping tabs on his contract decision. Those are thought to be wide of the mark.

And now, speculation has been fuelled further after Firpo was spotted at Betis’ final game at the Benito Villamarin, a fixture that marked the end of an era for the stadium before renovations force a two-year move to La Cartuja.

Far be it from us to tell Leeds fans not to look for panic among calm, but it’s understood he wasn’t the only former player to attend the pre-planned event, with further festivities set to take place in Betis on June 14.

Firpo was among players, present and past, paraded around the pitch at full-time, taking time out to take photographs and speak to fans on his way.

Ethan Ampadu didn’t help matters as during a serenading of Firpo by Leeds supporters during the club’s promotion parade earlier this month, the Welshman began shouting “Betis! Betis! Betis!” into the mic while gesturing at the Dominican.

Rumours of a four-year contract offer from Leeds, which would take Firpo beyond his 33rd birthday, have surfaced in some corners of the Spanish press, but those claims are understood to be wide of the mark.

Sources closer to Elland Road suggest talks are ongoing, but there’s no suggestion Leeds are ready to make him their highest-paid player.

It’s thought a two-year contract may be on the table and Firpo is currently minded to sign, with the main hold up being that the Leeds left-back is still away on his summer holidays.

As it stands, Firpo has made 122 appearances for the Whites across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists.

His resurgence under Daniel Farke in 2024 has turned his Elland Road career around, but until pen meets paper, it’s understandable that questions over his future are likely to continue.