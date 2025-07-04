Leeds United are in the market for a new left-back as Daniel Farke shapes his squad for Premier League survival, and an intriguing target has emerged with recent top-flight experience and a standout Serie A season behind him.

Leeds are exploring options to replace Junior Firpo, who officially left the club this week to join Real Betis. The 27-year-old brought an end to his four-year stay at Elland Road with an emotional message to fans.

“Today is one of those moments you know will come eventually, but it doesn’t make it any easier,” he wrote.

“After four unforgettable years, it’s time for me to say goodbye to a club, a city and a group of people that have come to mean so much to me and my family.”

The 49ers’ recruitment strategy is to blend Premier League experience with physicality, though they’ve yet to sign a player who ticks the former box. But according to reports in Calciomercato, they’ve identified both in their latest target.

They are one of the clubs monitoring Nuno Tavares, just weeks after the Portuguese full-back completed a permanent move from Arsenal to Lazio. West Ham are also named and credited with an interest in the report.

The imposing 25-year-old joined the Italian club on loan last summer in a deal that included an obligation to buy for around €5m, with Arsenal keeping a 50% sell-on clause.

Tavares had an electric first half of the campaign, earning a Serie A Defender of the Season nomination before injuries disrupted his momentum.

Despite only just becoming a Lazio player permanently, reports suggest the club are open to cashing in immediately if the right offer arrives. Lazio are understood to be asking for at least €20m, with chairman Claudio Lotito keen to turn a quick profit.

That has caught the attention of Leeds and West Ham, both of whom are weighing up moves. Italian clubs are also interested, but Premier League sides are believed to be in the strongest financial position.

Tavares, who previously spent time on loan at Marseille and Nottingham Forest, produced eight assists in just 23 Serie A appearances last season and made his senior Portugal debut in November.

He also made 22 top-flight appearances during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

His contract in Rome runs until 2029, so Lazio are under no pressure to sell, meaning any deal could transpire later in the transfer window.

Whether Leeds are willing to spend such a sizeable fee on another defender remains to be seen.