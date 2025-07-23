Marseille and Feyenoord were expected to hold a final round of crunch talks on Tuesday over the transfer of Igor Paixao. Those discussions appear to have reached a definitive conclusion.

Leeds United have been monitoring the situation closely, hopeful that a late opportunity to hijack the deal might yet present itself.

The Yorkshire club have made four eight-figure fee acquisitions already this window, with Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, and Sean Longstaff all signing on the dotted line.

Their latest addition, Anton Stach, was the most expensive of the quartet at just over £17m. That fee could pale in comparison to the reported £30m plus that Paixao would cost.

Marseille have struggled to match Feyenoord’s financial demands throughout negotiations. Early bids fell short of the asking price, while later efforts were dismissed due to the structure.

Leeds, newly promoted and ready to spend, have made it clear they can meet Feyenoord’s valuation and offer a more attractive upfront package.

Paixao himself has already agreed personal terms with Marseille, a detail confirmed by Fabrizio Romano over the weekend, as he reported the clubs were closing in on an agreement.

Despite that, emerging reports from France suggest that talks are at a complete standstill and Marseille’s final bid has been rejected.

The collapse follows a clear shift in tone from the player, who reposted a message from Feyenoord fans urging him to stay. That act, interpreted in France as deliberate, hinted that the move was slipping away.

French outlet RMC have since confirmed there are no further talks scheduled between the two clubs at present. While they could return to the table, reports suggest they’re hampered by finances.

Feyenoord are in no rush to sell and remain aligned with Paixao, who is said to have remained publicly respectful throughout the saga.

The Championship winners have shown a willingness to meet Feyenoord’s full demands and have no concerns over the payment structure that derailed Marseille’s attempts.

Radio silence from transfer exports on social media in recent, including Romano, coupled with the club’s repeated stance that they haven’t given up hope, suggest the hijack is on.

That growing confidence has been boosted further by flight-tracking speculation. One eagle-eyed fan spotted a private jet scheduled from Rotterdam to Leeds since talks broke down.

Leeds have explored several other wide options this window but view Paixao as a serious statement of intent, with comparisons drawn to balon d’OR contender Raphinha.