Leeds United are in the running to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on loan this summer, with talks understood to be underway.

Peretz, 24, joined Bayern from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023 but has made just seven appearances across two seasons. He is now looking for a temporary move to gain first-team experience and push for a long-term future in Munich.

Speaking to BILD in April, the Israeli international said: “My dream is still to become Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper. That’s why I don’t want to be sold or leave permanently. My plan is to go on loan after the season, get minutes, improve, and be ready for Bayern.”

BILD report that Bayern’s priority is that Peretz plays regularly next season, with several clubs now in contact over a deal.

They report that Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven are currently in pole position. They expect to lose first-choice goalkeeper Walter Benitez this summer, and Peretz is on a small shortlist of possible replacements.

PSV can offer Champions League football and is actively pushing to strike a deal. But they are not alone.

Leeds, Burnley and Genoa are also in talks, according to the same report, with all three clubs making contact with Bayern in recent weeks.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leeds United submit ‘strong offer’ for Real Madrid icon deemed ‘dream’ Daniel Farke replacement

👉 Leeds United: Departures fund moves for ‘best in Europe’ plus attacker who ‘prefers the Premier League’

👉 Leeds United line up offer for ‘big strong unit’ at Newcastle amid Jamie Vardy speculation

Leeds are expected to bring in a new goalkeeper ahead of their Premier League return, with Illan Meslier’s long-term future still uncertain.

The Frenchman was dropped earlier in the campaign and later reinstated, but his performances remain a concern. Supporters believe mistakes from Meslier may have cost the side as many as 10 points during a tight promotion race.

Leeds have already been linked with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and are believed to be assessing several options to strengthen the position.

Meslier’s suitability as a number one has been questioned for several years now, with former manager Sam Allardyce opting to drop him as he attempted to save Leeds from relegation two seasons ago.

Peretz has six senior caps for Israel and is now considered the first choice for his country. He has also played regularly alongside Manor Solomon, who remains a Leeds target after talks over a permanent move from Tottenham following a successful loan spell.

Leeds may view the shared international connection between Peretz and Solomon as a potential advantage, with both players familiar with each other from their time with the national team.

Discussions with Bayern are ongoing. While PSV remain favourites, if Leeds are serious about their interest, Premier League football could prove decisive.