Leeds United’s Premier League promotion celebrations lit up the city of Leeds on Monday afternoon, with over 100,000 fans lining the streets to welcome Daniel Farke’s squad back to the top flight.

Whites’ chairman, Paraag Marathe, was one of many figures to speak to LUTV live from the open-top bus, delivering a frank and passionate assessment.

“I don’t think anyone realised, this wasn’t f****** easy,” Marathe told LUTV.

“It was really hard to do, two years of getting to this point, but all that hard work and difficulty makes right now more rewarding, and that makes it more special. I hope I never forget this moment.

“I want to live in the moment as much as I can, but this is a journey. Success is not final, we have to keep going. That’s what Leeds do, we keep fighting. We’re going to have some difficulties, but we’re going to get where we want to go, and we’re going to be one of the best clubs in Europe.”

Those ambitions continue a theme from Marathe’s recent commitment to “spend every penny” to support Farke’s side in building a squad capable of not just surviving, but thriving in the Premier League.

But while the celebrations showed a club united in purpose, one moment during the festivities may have confirmed an expected departure, though not in the most conventional fashion.

With spirits (and pints) high, Leeds United players took turns on the microphone to lead chants and songs, including a familiar tune dedicated to left-back Junior Firpo.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and has long been linked with a return to La Liga, specifically former club Real Betis.

As the crowd serenaded Firpo, teammate Ethan Ampadu – appearing worse for wear as he donned an orange traffic cone and dominated the microphone with songs for much of the parade – seized the mic and shouted “Real Betis! Betis! Betis! Betis!” while pointing toward the defender.

Firpo responded with what sounded like “You shouldn’t have said that,” as several other players, including third-choice goalkeeper Alex Cairns, shook their heads in apparent disapproval.

The moment, captured on LUTV’s coverage and heard by thousands in the immediate area, may have inadvertently confirms Firpo’s next move, with both club and left-back remaining tight-lipped in recent weeks.

Firpo has made 122 appearances for Leeds since signing from Barcelona in 2021, scoring four goals and playing a significant role in this season’s promotion campaign.

But with his contract due to expire and Real Betis consistently circling, Ampadu’s accidental outburst may have offered fans their clearest hint yet that the Dominican international has played his last game in white.