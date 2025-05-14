Daniel Farke could be key in Leeds' bid for available Premier League attacker

The door has been opened for Leeds United to pursue a highly-rated transfer target this summer, with fresh details increasing the chance of a deal as one Premier League club looks to raise funds to ease PSR concerns.

Leeds are set to be active in the transfer market this summer, with Daniel Farke pushing for proven Premier League experience as part of an ambitious recruitment strategy.

Having sealed their return to the top flight with a 100-point Championship season, Leeds’ hierarchy is targeting a blend of high-upside European talent and proven domestic players capable of immediately contributing. Attacking midfield is among the areas under review.

With a lack of options in central attacking areas and questions mark remaining around the suitability of Brendan Aaronson as a Premier League player, Elland Road decision-makers will have already drawn up a lengthy short list of options in the middle of the pitch, one of which is rumoured to be a familiar name to Leeds fans.

Aston Villa, who are under pressure to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules, are expected to offload several fringe players this summer, including a creative midfielder who previously worked under Farke at Norwich City.

According to reports in Germany, Emi Buenida, on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, will return to England at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly opted against triggering a £17 million purchase clause. He made 13 appearances in total, including just four starts, and is not part of the club’s long-term plans.

Buendia, 28, has a long-standing relationship with Farke, having played a key role in Norwich’s promotion-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2021. Leeds were linked with the Argentine in January but saw the move stall as he secured a short-term switch to Germany instead.

However, that loan will not be made permanent, and Villa are now expected to welcome bids amid pressure to sell to ease PSR concerns.

German outlet Sports Illustrated DE reports Buendia received extended applause from Leverkusen fans after their final home match of the season, a sign that the player will be moving on.

Buendia remains under contract at Villa Park until 2027 after signing a one-year extension before leaving on loan, but a permanent exit now looks likely as Unai Emery reshapes his squad. He is not thought to be in Villa’s long-term plans and could be available at a reduced price.

Leeds, now a Premier League club, are better positioned to return to the table should they choose to reignite interest.

Back in January, Farke declined to comment directly on the links, but acknowledged the speculation.

“Obviously, I have worked with Buendia; he was one of my best players at Norwich. “I really rate him, but I don’t comment on a player who right now is playing at a different side.”

The 49ers are expected to back Farke heavily in the coming weeks, with additions across defence, midfield, and attack all planned.

Buendía’s availability could present a low-risk, high-upside opportunity, and Leeds are one of several clubs expected to monitor the situation closely.