Leeds United are ready to launch a second bid for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz after seeing their opening offer rejected earlier this month, according to Football Insider, but could also face competition from another Premier League side.

The report states:

‘Leeds United are preparing a new offer to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz after seeing their first bid turned down by the West London club.’

Leeds are still short a frontline focal point and views Muniz as the ideal addition, but convincing Fulham to sell won’t be easy. Nikola Krstovic is also a target.

Their opening bid, worth up to £32m, was quickly knocked back. Fulham are under no pressure to sell, and the report states sources close to the club believe they’re confident of pricing Leeds out of a move entirely.

The Cottagers are holding out for a figure closer to £50m and remain hopeful the Brazilian will instead sign a new long-term deal at Craven Cottage.

Muniz has just 12 months left on his current deal, though Fulham do hold an option to extend. That leaves them under no real pressure to sell and they plan to offer improved terms.

But interest in Muniz is not going away, and it’s not just coming from Elland Road, with some suggestion he’d be open to a move if it allowed him to test himself at a higher level.

MORE ON LEEDS ON F365…

👉 Leeds United closing in on another summer deal after ‘positive talks’ with attacker

👉 Fresh report confirms Leeds ‘among’ clubs ‘interested’ in ‘€20m’ title-winning midfielder

👉 Leeds United: Whites remain in Diarra talks, set to rival Man Utd for second midfielder target

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have kept a watching brief on the 24-year-old since the start of the window.

GiveMeSport reported earlier this week that Muniz would be ‘tempted’ by a move to a European-level club, and that Spurs in particular are weighing up whether to make their interest formal.

While Leeds can’t offer continental football, their pursuit is the most advanced. Daniel Farke’s side are understood to be prioritising a new striker after securing deals for Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol.

And though Leeds have made it clear they are willing to invest, sources close to Fulham expect that only a bid close to £50m will force their hand. Even though, Muniz may decline the option.

Muniz enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Fulham last season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and drawing praise for his hold-up play, movement and work rate.

He found the net against both Spurs and Chelsea, scoring a late winner at Stamford Bridge in March, and has just one year left on his current deal, although Fulham hold an option to extend.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are thought to be seeking extra depth in attack following the arrival of Mathys Tel. New boss Thomas Frank is a known admirer and could be tempted to push for a deal, but Fulham’s stance remains firm for now.