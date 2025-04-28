Leeds United could do worse than sign these six stars from Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton ahead of their Premier League return…

Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion back to the Premier League on Easter Monday, with an emphatic 6-0 win over Stoke City and third-placed Sheffield United’s loss at Burnley getting the job done with a couple of games to spare.

After succumbing to immense competition last season, Leeds have fended off weaker promotion rivals to secure a return to the Premier League at the second time around and can now look forward to an inevitable year of misery in the top flight.

As Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton know all too well, the step up from the Championship to the Premier League is becoming too much and Leeds will need to get a lot right this summer to give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

To do this, the best course of action may not be to raid three sides who have only accumulated 50 points combined in 33 games, but six gems from those three teams could bolster Leeds United’s squad…

(Disclaimer: Only permanent Ipswich Town, Leicester City or Southampton players are included. So no Kalvin Phillips, though his return to Elland Road looks increasingly likely).

Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

One of Leeds United’s summer priorities should be to sign a new goalkeeper, with Illan Meslier the weak link in an otherwise supreme Championship outfit.

Without Meslier’s embarrassing mistakes, Leeds would have secured promotion even sooner and the calamitous goalkeeper’s errors made Farke’s decision to draft in Karl Darlow to steady the ship an easy one.

Darlow’s calm presence has helped Leeds United over the line and it’s hard to see a road back to the starting XI for Meslier; he is clearly a talented goalkeeper, but his relationship with the club appears to be broken and he needs a fresh start elsewhere.

Former Newcastle shot-stopper Darlow is a steady pair of hands and will be a decent back-up in the Premier League, but Leeds United need to invest in a new No.1 and England international Ramsdale is the obvious pick out of the options from the current bottom three, even with his dire relegation record.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Leeds United could also get themselves a bargain with Walker-Peters, who is due to become a free agent this summer and will almost certainly leave Southampton.

The Saints have been nowhere near Premier League level this season, but 28-year-old Walker-Peters remains capable of performing in the top flight and should have plenty of admirers heading into the summer.

Jayden Bogle has been an inspired signing for Leeds United and has been one of their standout performers following last summer’s £5m move from Sheffield United; he deserves to be the No.1 right-back next season, but Walker-Peters would still be a useful addition considering his ability to produce the goods at left-back when required.

Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

Junior Firpo was pretty terrible in the Premier League, but he has come into his own in the Championship, contributing an impressive tally of four goals and nine assists this term.

It’s unclear whether he will be the same player in the Premier League and we’re unlikely to find out with a summer exit as a free agent (possibly to return to Real Betis) looks increasingly likely.

As mentioned, Walker-Peters could be an option to fill in when necessary, but Daniel Farke (or his replacement) will want a natural left-back to start most games, and a return to Elland Road for Davis could be the answer.

Leeds should rue their decision to offload Davis for only £1m as he shone in Ipswich’s back-to-back promotion seasons and also has been one of their better performers in the Premier League.

Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester City)

While Leeds United have been pretty strong in midfield this season, they are lacking Premier League experience in the middle of the pitch and Ndidi would be another wise addition (along with Phillips, potentially) to bolster their options.

Leicester were fortunate to keep Ndidi following their relegation in 2023, but they will surely lose their Premier League-proven midfielder this summer.

His chances of joining the Big Six are over, but Leeds and others should at least be considering a move for the 28-year-old in the next transfer window.

Bilal El Khannouss (Leicester City)

Leicester’s hierarchy have rightly been criticised for their poor decision-making in recent months, but they have got the odd call right, with the £21m signing of El Khannouss perhaps their best.

Most of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s squad have sunk in the face of adversity this season, but El Khannouss has stepped up and had the confidence to express himself in bleak circumstances.

The Foxes should get their money back (and perhaps a little bit more) on the 20-year-old this summer and he would be an upgrade on Brenden Aaronson in the No.10 role.

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City)

Leeds will be desperate to extend Manor Solomon’s stint at Elland Road, putting his injury woes behind him to sparkle in the Championship this season. Parent club Spurs and other interested parties could have something to say about that, though.

It would be a blow for Leeds if they don’t keep Solomon, but Mavididi would be a smart signing to fill the void after he showed what he’s capable of against Liverpool, giving Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, Conor Bradley, a torrid afternoon.

Mavididi will be disappointed with his first season in the Premier League due to limited opportunities, but his strong finish to the campaign could earn him another crack. It’s easy to envisage the exciting winger becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road.