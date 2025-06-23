Leeds United haven’t yet given up on making Habib Diarra one of their marquee signings this summer after RC Strasbourg president Marc Keller offered public encouragement to the Yorkshire club.

The 21-year-old, who captains the Ligue 1 side, is attracting serious interest from across the Premier League. Still, it’s Leeds who are hoping to position themselves as contenders for his signature, with Brighton and Aston Villa also interested.

Diarra has enjoyed a breakout season in France, scoring four goals and supplying five assists in 30 league appearances as Strasbourg finished seventh, their second-highest finish in over a century, and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Despite that European return, Strasbourg appear to be braced for Diarra’s departure. Speaking to RMC Sport recently, Keller admitted a long-standing agreement means the player can move on this summer if the right offer lands.

“There’s one player who should leave, based on a promise I made to him two years ago, and that’s our captain Habib Diarra,” he said. “When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn’t leave until June 2025. So, if we get an attractive offer for him and for us, he could leave.”

Valued at just over £21m, Diarra represents a relatively affordable option in the current market, and with Leeds planning for a Premier League return under Daniel Farke, the France international could become a key piece in their top-flight rebuild.

Despite recent reports that a move to Leeds currently looks unlikely, it’s understood the club have yet to walk away from the idea of further talks with Diarra.

But Leeds may not stop there, and they could soon find themselves going up against one of their oldest rivals in the market.

Reports in France have revealed Leeds are also keen on Red Bull Salzburg’s highly rated attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, a player already attracting attention from clubs with Champions League ambitions, including Man Utd.

The 21-year-old Israeli international is under contract until 2027, but Salzburg are thought to be open to offers in the region of £21m.

Leeds are understood to be exploring the deal, helped by their 49ers-linked connection to the Red Bull group and by the promise of a central role under Daniel Farke.

Gloukh enhanced his reputation again this week with a goal in Salzburg’s Club World Cup win over Pachuca. While the Red Devils and Liverpool have both been linked, Leeds may be able to offer something the others can’t: guaranteed minutes and a starring role.

The pursuit of Gloukh reflects Farke’s desire to bring in a high-impact number 10, someone to lift the technical level in the final third and offer something different to what’s already in the squad.

For now, Diarra is further along and more available. But if Leeds can land both, few will question the ambition behind their summer rebuild.