According to reports, Leeds United have reached an ‘agreement’ for their sixth summer signing as a deal has been struck with a Bundesliga side.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds United have been active in the transfer market since securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side were the best team in the Championship in 2024/25 as they won the title, but they have recognised that they need reinforcements in most positions to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation next season.

So far this summer, the West Yorkshire side have invested over £40m to make five summer signings, landing Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Longstaff was Leeds United’s fifth addition as they struck a £12m deal with Newcastle United for the midfielder, who has left his boyhood club for a fee instead of running his contract down.

Around the time this deal was fully agreed, it also emerged that Leeds had come to terms with Hoffenheim star Anton Stach on a contract.

The 26-year-old midfielder has impressed for Hoffenheim over the past two seasons, making 61 appearances in the Bundesliga.

On Saturday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Stach to Leeds United is agreed and on the brink of being completed.

He tweeted: ‘Anton Stach to Leeds United, here we go! Agreement done with Hoffenheim.

‘Final fee in excess of €20m, four year contract and documents set to be signed in deal done by ROOF agency.

‘Anton Stach, looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League at #LUFC.’

Longstaff recently explained why he opted for a move to Elland Road.

“I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I got a feeling that they really wanted me,” Longstaff said.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club – similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

“It was going to take a lot for me to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.

“Every time I came to play at Leeds the atmosphere was amazing, it was always bouncing and a really tough place to play, and [I’m] just looking forward to having that on my side rather than having to play against.”