Leeds United manager Daniel Farke could be sacked despite securing a return to the Premier League.

The Whites sealed a dramatic return to the top-flight this week as they thrashed Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road, before a helping hand from Burnley confirmed promotion.

Leeds United may be back in the big time, but Farke’s job isn’t as safe as you might expect for a man who’s just steered his side to the Premier League with two games to spare and a points tally flirting with 100.

According to Mail Sport, the club’s American ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, are weighing up whether the Championship’s most reliable manager is also the man to keep them up.

A final decision has not yet been made, but conversations are being had – and alternative candidates are being quietly explored behind the scenes.

Farke has guided Leeds to 94 points with two games remaining, and his promotion record in the Championship is among the best in recent history. He won the league twice with Norwich City and is on course to match that success with Leeds this season. Across his three full Championship campaigns, he has delivered points totals of 94, 97, and 90.

However, Leeds’ owners are said to have reservations based on Farke’s Premier League record. Norwich were relegated in 2019/20 after finishing bottom with 21 points, and he was dismissed in November the following season with the club sitting 20th, having picked up five points from 11 games.

The 49ers are unlikely to make any decision unless a replacement is lined up, and there is an acknowledgement within the club that removing Farke could prove divisive among supporters.

The German’s pragmatic style has drawn criticism from supporters across his two seasons at the club, with a clear preference for exciting, attacking football, much like the much-lauded style brought to the club by Marcelo Bielsa in 2019.

Despite that, Farke carefully managed the Whites to a strong position before releasing the shackles in the second half of the season.

The club previously attempted to appoint Andoni Iraola before settling on Farke last summer, but their approach for the then-Rayo Vallecano manager was blocked. Iraola has since impressed with Bournemouth, and his success is understood to have shaped some of the current thinking at Elland Road. They also made an approach for Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Leeds are facing a challenging summer in which they must strengthen the squad while remaining within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The club will only have one year of Premier League revenue counted in their three-year financial calculations, meaning player sales may be necessary to raise funds for reinvestment.

Plans are also in place to expand Elland Road, though money spent on infrastructure is exempt from PSR limits.

Farke’s position remains uncertain, but the club’s leadership is expected to assess all options before making a final decision ahead of their return to the top flight.