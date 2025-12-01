Leeds United have been backed to sack head coach Daniel Farke for one main reason, while they are likely to make a decision on his future “soon”.

Farke appears to be on the brink at Leeds United, who are in the Premier League relegation zone and have only won one of their last eight matches.

At the weekend, Leeds battled back from 2-o down to equalise against Man City, though Phil Foden scored his second and his side’s third goal in stoppage time to win it 3-2.

The West Yorkshire side are already linked with several potential replacements, including Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou.

Farke was linked with an exit in the summer as he has a poor record in the Premier League, though he is working with a limited squad, as Leeds are often pretty toothless in attack.

The Leeds boss is currently the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood thinks he will be dismissed because the club “won’t sit on their hands”.

“No. He will get sacked within the next three games. 100 per cent,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports when asked whether he thinks Farke will be Leeds United boss by the end of January.

“I don’t think he should, I think they should keep hold of him because he’s getting the best out of the group he’s got.

“People will say they spent £100million, but they’re way behind and have got a lot of Championship players.

“A lot of established Premier League teams are spending even more than that, so they’re going further ahead.

“He will get sacked because they won’t sit on their hands; they’ll make a change. They can’t change the players, so they’ll change the manager.”

Ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, meanwhile, thinks a poor “trait” is impacting Leeds, who are going to “make a decision soon”.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that they didn’t come away from that game with anything, because it’s the story of their season,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Like when they played Villa, they got in front, but at no stage did you think they had the game wrapped up, and then Villa came back into it and won the game.

“Unfortunately for Leeds, that’s a trait that this team has picked up, they throw games away far too often and ultimately that blame comes back on the manager.

“The performances aren’t those of a team who have lost fight and belief, but if you can’t see out results, you’re always going to be in trouble.

“They’ve got some tough games coming up, and it doesn’t look at the moment like things are going to improve, so Leeds are in trouble.

“They’re going to have to make a decision soon. Something has got to change, and unfortunately, that might have to be the manager.”