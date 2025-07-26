Daniel Farke waves to the fans during promotion celebrations.

According to reports, Leeds United’s next summer signing is ‘done’ as a medical has been ‘passed’, while an update has surfaced on Gustavo Hamer.

Leeds United secured promotion back to the Premier League in 2024/25, beating second-placed Burnley to the Championship title on the final day of the campaign.

The West Yorkshire side were deservedly crowned champions as they were the best team in the Championship to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Despite this, Leeds are aware that they have lots of work to do this summer to bridge the significant quality gap from the Championship to the Premier League and have been busy in the transfer market.

So far this summer, Daniel Farke‘s side have made six summer signings, investing around £60m to land Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

READ: Arsenal 10, Liverpool 6 and other shirt number gaps that reveal transfer desperation



In recent days, Leeds have turned their attention to landing a replacement for Illan Meslier after he was a liability for them during the 2024/25 campaign.

Lyon shot-stopper Lucas Perri has emerged as their top target and a report on Thursday from journalist Fabrice Hawkins confirmed Leeds have reached a ‘total agreement’ for the Meslier’s replacement.

Hawkins tweeted: ‘EXCL Total agreement between Lyon and Leeds for Lucas Perri.

‘The goalkeeper is leaving the tour in Germany and flying to England. After medical Perri will signs his contract with Leeds.’

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Newcastle eye Man Utd target and Prem pair if Isak joins Liverpool

👉 Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

👉 Xhaka next? The most stunning transfer coups made by newly-promoted Premier League clubs

Now, French outlet L’Equipe claims Perri’s move to Elland Road is ‘done’ as he has ‘passed his medical’.

The report adds:

‘Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement with Leeds for the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, valued at €16 million, which will go entirely to OL’s coffers. ‘The Brazilian has passed his medical and will sign a four-year contract with the northern English club.’

Sheffield United standout Gustavo Hamer has also been mentioned as a potential signing for Leeds United signing as he is a long-term target.

Leeds United have missed out on the attacking midfielder in recent windows and journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently revealed he is being monitored by PSV Eindhoven.

Tavolieri tweeted: ‘PSV Eindhoven focus on Gustavo Hamer for the midfield.

‘The Dutch club has a concrete interest in Sheffield United midfielder and is currently preparing an offer. Negotiations over personal terms are also underway.’

Now, Soccer News claims PSV ‘remains hopeful’ of signing Hamer, but he is ‘eager’ to join a club in the Premier League.

Despite this, a move to Leeds is far from guaranteed. The report adds: