Life has three certainties: Death, taxes and Leeds United failing in the play-offs.

As a result of Leeds United‘s latest unsuccessful trip to Wembley, the so-called sleeping giants – according to Football Insider – will be forced into a £150m fire sale to balance the books this summer after banking on an immediate return to the Premier League.

None of Leeds United’s best players turned up when it mattered most as Southampton were gift-wrapped a simple 1-0 win in what proved to be an excruciatingly dull play-off final last weekend. This result will earn Saints an extra £140m in revenue next season, while their opponents may be set back a few years with another major overhaul expected at Elland Road this summer.

After their Wembley horror show, Leeds United supporters may be in a vengeful mood and would happily get rid of most of their current squad, which does include a few gems capable of stepping up and impressing in the league above.

So to boost the spirits of Leeds United supporters (we’re expecting thank you messages in the Mailbox), we have done them the favour of reassigning six of their priciest assets to Premier League clubs…

Ethan Ampadu to AFC Bournemouth

Many scoffed at the idea of Leeds United paying £7m (plus £3m in add-ons) to sign Ampadu from Chelsea last summer, but his past experiences on loan in the Premier League and Europe have seemingly done the 23-year-old the world of good as he enjoyed a coming of age season at Elland Road in 2023/24.

Always touted as a prospect with a big future, Ampadu already has a good level of experience and proved himself to be a solid leader (despite his youthfulness) for Daniel Farke alongside another impressive summer signing at centre-back in Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon.

After going under the radar for a couple of years, Ampadu is firmly back in the sights of Premier League clubs and especially with Lloyd Kelly departing as a free agent, he would be a decent pickup (for a relatively low fee) for 23/24 overachievers AFC Bournemouth and head coach Andoni Iraola.

Wilfried Gnonto to Everton

The Italy international was initially expected to be at the centre of Leeds’ post-relegation mass overhaul last summer amid interest from Everton, but he ended up sticking around as FFP-impacted Toffees were unable to match his asking price.

The summer saga resulted in Gnonto starting the 23/24 season as a player on the periphery for Leeds United. He did admittedly grow into the campaign and showed signs that the star who dazzled onlookers in the Premier League is still there, but he did flatter to deceive along with the rest of Farke’s attackers (barring substitute Dan James) at Wembley.

Still, the 20-year-old has immense potential and would add flair to what’s currently a pretty underwhelming list of attacking options at Everton.

Archie Gray to Manchester City

England already has an abundance of gifted talents emerging on the scene and 18-year-old Gray has gatecrashed the conversation as he looks to be a bit special.

The Leeds United academy is one of the best around and Gray is the latest homegrown talent to make waves in their first team. He is a natural central midfielder but slotted in seamlessly and displayed his versatility while being utilised at right-back this season.

Gray’s form has not gone unnoticed with Liverpool and Man Utd already linked with the teenager, but he has the potential to slot in perfectly at Man City and in Pep Guardiola’s fluid system.

Illan Meslier to Chelsea

The Frenchman has rightly had his critics in recent seasons and he was somewhat exposed in the Premier League last term without the support of an adequate defence in front of him.

But he has moved to silence his critics during his season in the Championship, with his performances far more solid than they were last season.

Chelsea were linked with Meslier earlier in his career and they likely remain in the market for a new goalkeeper heading into the summer with Robert Sanchez hardly pulling up any trees following his move to Stamford Bridge last season.

Georginio Rutter to Crystal Palace

Rutter has infuriated Leeds United fans at certain points this season but he has given a far better account of himself this term while playing in his more favoured role as a No.10 rather than a No.9.

Has he proven himself to be worth £36m? Not quite. But he is far from the colossal flop he was regarded as last season and his 15-assist campaign in the Championship highlighted his qualities in a supporting role.

Crystal Palace have emerged as one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League, but Michael Olise and/or Eberechi Eze are expected to leave this summer, so signing Rutter would give Oliver Glasner a much-needed additional option in the attacking department.

Crysencio Summerville to Liverpool

His performance at Wembley suggested otherwise, but Summerville was the best player in the Championship this season and is certain to leave Leeds United this summer.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly ‘wild’ about his fellow Dutchman, but the Premier League giants will not be alone in targeting the 22-year-0ld.

Reports linking Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League and Luis Diaz to FC Barcelona are not going away, so Liverpool may be forced into the market for a new winger and Summerville is shaping up to be a suitable long-term replacement.

