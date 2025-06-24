Leeds United strike ‘agreement in principle’ with improved personal terms for €35m Serie A striker

Leeds United have made a second bid for Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, according to reports in Italy, with the two clubs now thought to be close to an agreement.

Reports of Leeds‘ interest first emerged last week alongside their interest in Jaka Bijol. Sky Italia were the outlet to break news of the Whites interest, with sources close to the club either unsure or mildly skeptical, yet unable to deny United’s interest.

‘The Whites have identified US Lecce’s Nikola Krstović as a target to strengthen their attack. ‘That’s according to Sky Italia, who state Leeds have made an approach to sign the 25-year-old.’

On Monday, Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno claimed Leeds had no intention of giving up on the 25-year-old, and that a second approach was in the works.

Corriere dello Sport now report that an ‘agreement in principle’ is in place between the two clubs, though that figure is quoted at €23 million – significantly below Lecce’s earlier valuation.

There’s no word yet on the figures involved, but Calcio Lecce suggest the offer is in line with the Serie A side’s demands, which could rise to €35million including bonuses. Leeds’ latest move follows an earlier bid rejected last week, with the club refusing to walk away from talks despite the initial setback.

Whether that’s a base fee with add-ons or a reworking of the payment structure isn’t yet clear, but the signs suggest Lecce are preparing for a sale. The Italian club already have a replacement lined up in FC Basel’s Kevin Carlos and are ready to move if Krstovic accepts the offer from Elland Road.

That remains the key sticking point.

While Leeds have made a formal proposal to the player, Sky Italia report that Krstovic is undecided, with no concrete interest yet from the bigger Serie A sides he is holding out for. Leeds are hopeful that the offer on the table, both in terms of personal terms and the chance to play Premier League football, will be enough to convince him.

Daniel Farke has made no secret of the need to reinforce his attack following promotion, and Krstovic has been a long-standing target. The Montenegro international scored eight goals in 32 league appearances last season and is seen as a physical, direct number nine who could slot into Leeds’ system with minimal fuss.

Leeds remain optimistic they can get the deal over the line, but the next step now depends on the player. The club are prepared to improve their offer to Krstović personally if needed, with the expectation that a decision could come quickly.

With Lecce increasingly resigned to his exit and Leeds pushing hard, the ball is now firmly in the striker’s court and the move will depend on his wishes.