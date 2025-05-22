Leeds United submit ‘strong offer’ for Real Madrid icon deemed ‘dream’ Daniel Farke replacement

According to reports, Leeds United are still considering replacing Daniel Farke and have submitted a ‘strong offer’ to a Real Madrid legend.

Leeds appointed Farke following their relegation to the Championship in 2023 and he’s been under pressure over the past 18 months.

The West Yorkshire side were in a great position to immediately seal promotion back to the Premier League, but they fell apart during the 2023/24 campaign to miss out on the automatic places before they lost in the play-off final at Wembley.

Leeds stood by Farke last summer and this paid off as they edged out second-placed Burnley to win the Championship title on the final day of this season.

Despite this, it was reported in the days following Leeds United’s title-clinching moment that they could replace Farke ahead of their return to the Premier League, citing concerns about his past record in the top-flight with Norwich City.

Following internal discussions, Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe recently confirmed their plan to stick with Farke.

He said: “My plan was always to come and speak to you all right after the season concluded, and so that time is now.

“I want to tell you all that I’m very excited to run it back with Daniel.”

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims Leeds United are interested in appointing Real Madrid icon Raul.

The 102-cap Spain international scored 323 goals in 741 appearances for Real Madrid before retiring in 2015.

Since retiring, Raul has returned to management and has been in charge of Real Madrid’s reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, since 2019.

Leeds United were linked with Raul in 2023 as they looked for a manager to replace Jesse Marsch and they reportedly remain interested in the 47-year-old.

The report from AS claims Raul has decided to say ‘goodbye’ to Real Madrid as he is pursuing a fresh start in management elsewhere after missing out on the top job at the Spanish giants, with Xabi Alonso set to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Raul already reportedly has options, with Leeds United and two other clubs among his suitors.

The report claims: