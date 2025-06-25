Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gestures towards the Leeds United fans after the full-time whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 23, 2023.

Leeds United are increasingly confident of agreeing a new contract with one attacker in the coming weeks, with talks between the club and his representatives progressing positively in recent days.

Leeds have already made solid early moves in the market. Lukas Nmecha arrived on a free following his Wolfsburg exit, while Slovenia international Jaka Bijol was snapped up from Udinese in a £15m deal.

Both players add depth and top-flight experience, reflecting a clear focus on value and versatility from the recruitment team.

Elsewhere, the club continue to explore deals across multiple positions. A new goalkeeper remains a priority, with any movement likely to hinge on Illan Meslier’s future. Rumours continue to swirl that the Frenchman is in talks with Fenerbahce.

There’s also confirmed interest in Gabriel Gudmundsson at left-back, while names such as Gustavo Hamer, Emi Buendia and Oscar Gloukh have been linked with the number 10 role.

Up front, the most ambitious of Leeds’ targets remains Rodrigo Muniz. The club are determined to land a striker capable of hitting double figures at Premier League level.

That brings us to the ongoing saga of Nikola Krstovic. Club sources continue to deny any truth to a deal, while Sky Italia, which broke the news and reported the club’s interest in Bijol, states that a club-to-club agreement is in place.

Dan James, who enjoyed arguably the best season of his career under Daniel Farke, has just two years left on his current deal. With Premier League interest mounting, Leeds are keen to act fast.

Everton are among the sides keeping tabs on the situation, but the Welsh international is believed to be settled and ready to commit to a two-year extension through to 2027.

The Whites and the Toffees have recent history in the transfer market, with Jack Harrison spending the last two seasons on loan at Goodison Park. The winger is due to return to Elland Road this summer, but with no long-term place in Farke’s plans, Leeds are likely to seek a permanent buyer.

According to our friends at Team Talk, Farke pushed for the new contract, and there have been ‘positive talks’ in recent days.

The manager values James’ relentless energy off the ball and growing threat in the final third. After a mixed spell in the top flight, both club and player now see this as the moment to show he belongs at that level.

James arrived at Elland Road in 2021 following a £25m move from Manchester United and has since made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

While his early form was patchy, the 26-year-old found a new level under Farke last season, registering eight goals and nine assists. His ability to stretch defences, press with intensity and operate on either wing has made him an increasingly important part of Leeds’ forward line.

Now, as the club prepares for life back in the top flight, tying him down is seen as a key part of their wider summer plan.