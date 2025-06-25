Leeds United are locked in several high-profile transfer pursuits as they build for a return to the Premier League, with one new exclusive revealing the Whites have tabled a new-and-improved bid for a top midfield target.

Leeds have already been among the busier Premier League clubs this summer, moving quickly to reinforce key areas ahead of their top-flight return.

Deals for Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol were wrapped up early, while Rodrigo Muniz remains a top striker target, with a fresh bid being prepared after Fulham rejected their opening offer.

Meanwhile, the club are continuing to assess options at left-back, number 10 and goalkeeper, with further signings expected to follow before the squad jets out for pre-season tours.

The exclusive report from Africafoot states:

‘According to exclusive information from Africafoot , confirmed by a source close to the case, the English club has offered around 28 million euros to secure the services of the 21-year-old player. ‘An initial offer of 25 million euros was mentioned in the press at the beginning of June, but was ultimately rejected. A three-year contract is also said to be on the table.’

The Senegal international has long been on the radar of several top-flight clubs across Europe, but it’s Leeds who are now pushing hardest to get a deal over the line.

Africafoot report that the Whites have returned with an improved second offer after an earlier €25m bid was knocked back at the start of June. The Ligue 1 side are still weighing up their response, with other interest yet to materialise into formal proposals.

Diarra is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, and Leeds are thought to be confident their terms, both financial and sporting, may be enough to get the deal done.

The 21-year-old played 30 times in Ligue 1 last season and scored four goals, impressing scouts with his energy, press resistance and versatility in the middle of the park.

However, it’s not too late for competition to crash the party, with a new name entering the fray.

Everton’s interest in the player has been well documented at this point, yet the Toffees are yet to formalise anything with either club or player, and there’s no confirmation that their interest is as genuine as Leeds’.

The report in Africafoot also names a La Liga giant as a potential suitor for Diarra, with Atletico Madrid ‘among the suitors attracted by the player’s profile’.