According to reports, there is a ‘growing sense’ that head coach Daniel Farke is about to be sacked by Premier League side Leeds United.

Farke is under huge scrutiny at Elland Road as he is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The former Norwich City boss has a great record in the Championship and helped Leeds earn promotion back to the Premier League via winning the title last season.

However, Farke has previously struggled in the Premier League with Norwich, while Leeds considered replacing him ahead of this season.

Leeds eventually decided to give Farke the chance to prove his doubters wrong this season, but this has backfired in recent months.

Farke has implemented subtle changes to Leeds United’s playing style to make them more resolute, but they are sorely lacking in attacking areas.

READ: Thomas ‘too nice’ Frank, Daniel ‘whopper’ Farke and Arne Slot doomed



Leeds have slipped into the Premier League relegation zone as they are on a dire run of form, winning only one of their last seven games in the league.

This includes a stretch of three consecutive losses, with Leeds giving up leads in losses against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in their last two matches.

It will not get any easier for Leeds in the coming weeks as their next three Premier League games are against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ahead of the match against Man City on Saturday, a report from talkSPORT claimed Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers are among the leading options to replace Farke at Leeds.

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leeds United ‘high level meeting’ underway as ‘top replacement target open’ to replacing Farke

👉 Leeds United need more quality and attacking intent to survive Premier League drop

👉 Who will be next Leeds manager after Daniel Farke sack? A new favourite emerges



The report explains:

‘Ex-Tottenham boss Postecoglou has admirers at Elland Road, although it is not clear whether he would be willing to take a third job in five months. ‘TalkSPORT understands ex-Liverpool manager Rodgers is keen on a Premier League return following his sudden Celtic exit last month.’

Now, a report from Football Insider claims ‘there is a growing sense that a new boss is needed to get the best from a group of players struggling to overcome the gap between the Championship and the Premier League’.

The report adds: