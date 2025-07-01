According to reports, Leeds United are on the brink of finalising their third summer signing after landing Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol.

Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, clinching the Championship title on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Naturally, Daniel Farke‘s side had to overcome a few hiccups to get over the line, but they were the best team over 46 games and were deservedly crowned champions.

Still, survival in the Premier League is far from a guarantee given the immense gulf in class between the top-flight and Championship, so Leeds have plenty to do this summer to bridge the gap.

Farke has already failed twice in the Premier League with Norwich City, so Leeds, somewhat harshly, considering parting ways with their head coach after sealing promotion. His exit initially looked likely, but club chiefs have decided to back the 48-year-old, who will have a far greater budget this summer than in his previous seasons at this level.

READ: Diarra to Sunderland to top list of promoted Premier League clubs’ biggest-ever signings



So with Farke’s future settled, Leeds United’s board have turned their attention to building a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League, with deals already completed for Nmecha and Bijol.

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nmecha and Bijol should soon be joined by another signing as Leeds’ move for VfL Wolfsburg star Sebastiaan Bornauw is “considered a done deal”.

He tweeted: “Sebastiaan Bornauw to Leeds United is considered a done deal.

“All done and sealed with VfL Wolfsburg. The 26 y/o centre-back will sign a contract until 2029, with the transfer fee up to €6m. Announcement soon. #LUFC.”

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd plan post-PSR move to hijack Leeds bid for former Premier League star

👉 Leeds launch ambitious €20m striker move, Real Madrid pushing for buy-back clause

👉 Leeds given reason for cheer by Premier League’s settled 17 looking suddenly…unsettled

Bornauw has been capped four times for Belgium and has made just shy of 100 appearances for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga in the past four season. He is available for a reasonable fee as his contract is due to expire in 2026.

A report from Sky Sports have provided more details, revealing Bornauw has ‘completed his medical’.

The report claimed:

‘Wolfsburg centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw has completed his Leeds medical. ‘Leeds are understood to be paying an initial £5.13m (€6m) for the Belgium international, who has a year left on his deal with the German club. It is expected that he will sign a four-year deal at Elland Road.’

Sky Sports have also commented on three Leeds United stars being up for grabs as their contracts have expired.

Junior Firpo’s deal is up and he is set for a return to La Liga, with Real Betis reportedly his most likely destination, while Josuha Guilavogui is also heading for an exit.

Sam Byram is the other out of contract, but the newly-promoted side remain in contact with their academy product over fresh terms.