Leeds United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier.

Meslier was recently replaced by Karl Darlow in the Leeds goal after a string of high-profile errors threatened to derail the Whites’ promotion chances.

The Frenchman, 25, has faced criticism for his notable blunders this season, leading to speculation about his future at Elland Road. Fans speculate his mistakes have cost the Whites as many as 10 points and a stab at the Championship points record, which currently sits at 106.

Leeds are reportedly open to offers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

There were rumours that he was seen as the next-best option to generate funds amid a selling spree that saw them offload Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham last summer, with his valuation thought to be around the £30m mark, as Chelsea showed an interest.

Now, according to German outlet SportBild, Farke is eyeing up the 27-year-old goalkeeper and fellow German Dahmen.

The talented shot-stopper has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 16 appearances.

His contract with Augsburg runs until 2027, but his performances have attracted attention from clubs seeking to bolster their goalkeeping options both at home and abroad.

Interestingly, the German is eligible to play for either Germany or England at an international level, and has discussed his willingness to switch to the Three Lions, having represented Die Mannschaft at Under-21 level.

With fellow German Thomas Tuchel now in charge of England, he recently said: “I feel a sense of belonging to both countries. I don’t want to rule anything out and can imagine both. I would engage with it.

“It’s my dream to become a national player one day, it’s always been my dream. But it’s not that time yet.”

In addition to Dahmen, Leeds have been linked with other goalkeepers, including Wolves’ Sam Johnstone, Norwich City’s Angus Gunn, and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Johnstone, a 32-year-old England international, has fallen out of favour at Wolves and could be available for a transfer. Gunn, who previously worked with Leeds manager Daniel Farke at Norwich, is also reportedly on the club’s radar.

Ramsdale’s performances this season have earned him major plaudits despite Southampton picking up just 11 points and adding a second relegation to the youngster’s CV.

Signing a foreign prospect is likely to cost Leeds far less than if they were to go shopping around the Premier League market, with the potential sale of Meslier offsetting all of the costs.

It’s thought Dahmen could be bought for as little as £10m, while Transfermarkt currently values Illan Meslier at closer to £13m despite a poor season.