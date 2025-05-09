Leeds United are ready to launch a £38m bid for the Argentinian.

Leeds United are planning to launch a formal offer for a highly rated Argentinian international currently plying his trade in Ligue 1, according to reports.

Promoted back to the Premier League with a 100-point season under Daniel Farke, Leeds are determined to avoid the fate of recent Championship winners.

Each of the last six promoted clubs have suffered immediate relegation, and United’s hierarchy are intent on breaking that cycle.

Backed by 49ers Enterprises, the club is expected to have a transfer budget of up to £150 million this summer.

Their previous attempts at Premier League spending largely finished in disaster, as high wages and questionable relegation clauses left the club in a precarious position after relegation two years ago.

The sales of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter last summer were just part of the financial fallout from that relegation.

However, with those sales balancing the books, plus income to come from sponsorship deals, further sales and Premier League TV rights, United have a competitive top-flight budget.

According to Foot Mercato in France, Leeds are ready to submit an offer worth £38 million for a defender who has made over 40 appearances in all competitions this season and is currently under contract until 2028.

Should they do so, the offer would shatter the previous record fee paid for a defender, which saw Leeds fork out £18 million for Rio Ferdinand from West Ham. It would also eclipse the £36 million paid for Georginio Rutter.

The club in question is open to a sale at the right price, and the player’s comments this week have done little to rule out a summer move.

Leonardo Balerdi, a 26-year-old centre back in his sixth season with Marseille, refused to commit his future to the French club when speaking to La Provence this week.

“I can’t say [whether I’ll stay],” he said.

“But I say it every year, I’m very happy in Marseille. I feel good. I’ve always said that I’d like to bring something back here to Marseille. I still have that goal.

“Now, I have to be focused on the last match. Afterwards, on the transfer window, we’ll see, but I haven’t looked at the offers.

“For me, that’s the most important thing. Afterwards, I don’t know. I’d like the team to be in the Champions League, and then I’ll ask myself the question of my future.”

While the French club are not under pressure to sell, they are understood to have placed a £38 million valuation on Balerdi and would consider serious bids that match it. AS Roma are also monitoring the situation.

With plenty of counterattacking quality and Premier League experience in forward areas, the Whites are expected to invest in a goalkeeper and an improved defence this summer.

Their previous three seasons in the Premier League saw them concede a combined 211 goals, even shipping 54 when finishing ninth under Marcelo Bielsa in 2021/21.