Leeds United are exploring a move for a Premier League goalkeeper with top-flight and European experience, as Daniel Farke’s side begin to reshape their squad ahead of a long-awaited Premier League return.

Leeds are expected to be active in the market this summer, with the goalkeeper position high on their list of priorities after securing automatic promotion from the Championship with a 100-point campaign.

Despite that success, questions remain about the club’s goalkeeping depth and quality. Illan Meslier, once considered among the most promising young stoppers in Europe, endured a turbulent season at Elland Road, eventually losing his place to Karl Darlow after a string of high-profile errors.

Meslier’s struggles, particularly in dealing with crosses and set-pieces, were a recurring issue throughout the season. His form dipped alarmingly in the final third of the campaign, prompting Farke to make a change to tighten up at the back during the run-in.

That change paid off, but Leeds’ promotion means reinforcements are still required, and the club’s hierarchy is now said to be pursuing a permanent deal for a Premier League keeper with a proven record at the highest level.

The move comes as Liverpool prepare to part ways with Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili becoming a Reds player on July 1. A £29 million deal was agreed with Valencia last summer, and the 24-year-old is expected to immediately challenge Alisson Becker for the number one shirt next season.

With Kelleher having long made clear his ambition to be a first-choice goalkeeper, the arrival of Mamardashvili will all but confirm his Anfield exit. According to Leeds Live, the Whites have been given the ‘green light’.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Marathe reveals Premier League plan as Farke stay confirmed – ‘We are going to build the best squad’

👉 Farke ‘one of the reasons’ Tottenham loanee Solomon ‘will join Leeds’ this summer

👉 Argentine international opens door for Leeds United to break transfer record with £38m bid

Speaking earlier in the season, the Republic of Ireland international said: “My ambition is to go out and play and be a number one. I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club’s made that decision to get another goalkeeper, and so, from the outside looking in, it looks like they’ve decided to go in a different direction now.”

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has echoed that sentiment this week, telling the Irish Echo: ‘‘I just want Caoimhin to go to a club where he will play on a regular level. He has been playing at the highest level, whether it’s the Champions League or the EPL and has done really well. I just want him to be happy and play regularly.

“Caoimhin has spoken about it himself, but I don’t mind where he goes so long as he is playing regularly because he is too good not to be playing.’’

Kelleher, 26, has made 47 senior appearances for Liverpool, including a starring role in their 2022 EFL Cup final triumph over Chelsea, and remains highly rated within the game.

Leeds, backed by 49ers Enterprises and with a reported summer budget of around £150m, are one of several clubs monitoring the situation and are said to be weighing up a formal approach.

With Meslier’s long-term future uncertain and Premier League experience now a must, the Whites are expected to push forward in their pursuit over the coming weeks.