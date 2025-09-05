Daniel Farke has been backed to redeem himself as a Premier League manager and keep Leeds up

Leeds United’s transfer business ended on a frustrating note with no deadline-day arrivals, but Nedum Onuoha believes Daniel Farke still has the tools to avoid relegation.

Speaking on James Lawrence Allcott’s YouTube channel, the former Manchester City defender said he has seen enough to suggest Leeds are well placed for a survival fight.

Onuoha highlighted style as a key factor.

“You need forwards that are going to fit in with how the team wants to play. They’re going to have to make teams uncomfortable if they’re going to be staying up.

“I think for now, the players that they have are probably going to suit that.”

He singled out Sean Longstaff’s arrival from Newcastle as an especially smart move. “I think that’s sneaky good signing, somebody we’ve seen do well in the Premier League before, and to get him for £12million.”

Height and power were a theme of Leeds’ summer, although one source of frustration has been the lack of a natural set-piece take, resulting in 6ft 4 German Anton Stach delivering corners.

Onuoha understood but warned that physicality is not everything. “Yeah, some of it might have to do with trying to defend modern-day set-pieces, because from corners recently, inswinging is so in vogue, getting as many as you can into that six-yard box.

“If you’re going to be playing against the likes of Arsenal, you’ve got to be able to back yourself physically.

“It depends on how you’re going to use height to your advantage because not every game is just played in the air and being super physical.

“I get it, and I also think, for Farke, he’s in a good position in some ways because he’s getting a chance to do it again with his past experiences in his mind, knowing that this is the way it has to be.”

Elland Road is another factor Onuoha believes could tilt the odds in Leeds’ favour. “You feel like in those old stadiums, there’s a different sound.

“It’s the same as Sunderland. A lot of people forgot that their stadium is one of the top 10 biggest in the country. So like Sunderland’s capacity, I think it’s like 48,000.

“So, because they’ve not been in the Premier League, it’s easy to forget their status. Then you go, then you see them go there, and the ball goes i,n you see a lot of people jumping, you hear a lot of noise.

“There are more people there than at most stadiums around the country.”

Leeds have taken four points from their opening three matches and head to Fulham after the international break.