Leeds value ‘vital’ star at ‘£25m-plus’ as Burnley eye January move; 20yo ‘asks to leave’ again

Leeds United are reportedly ready to snub interest in Crysencio Summerville in the winter transfer window with Burnley keen on signing the Dutch winger.

Summerville has been one of the best players in the Championship this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 12 appearances.

After a goal and assist in Leeds’ opening league fixture against Cardiff City, the 22-year-old failed to provide a goal contribution again until matchday ten, when he scored the only goal of the game at home to Queens Park Rangers.

His form since then has been outstanding and against Huddersfield Town on October 28, he scored two and assisted two in a 4-1 win.

On fire in the second tier, Summerville is being linked with a January exit from Elland Road.

FEATURE: Osimhen and Kone to Liverpool? Ten players in dire need of a Premier League move in January

According to Football Insider, Leeds value the Dutchman at ‘£25million-plus’ but there are ‘no plans to let him go’.

Viewed as ‘vital’ to Leeds’ promotion hopes, Daniel Farke is very reluctant to offload the in-form winger and if the Whites return to the Premier League, the club think Summerville’s value will ‘increase significantly’.

‘Two Premier League clubs’ are interested in signing the youngster with a few top-flight sides also looking at Willy Gnonto and summer signing Ethan Ampadu.

On deadline day in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano reported that Burnley had a £20m bid for Summerville instantly rejected by Leeds.

Vincent Kompany’s side are believed to still be interested in signing the former Feyenoord teenager.

Summerville signed a new contract in August 2022, extending his stay in West Yorkshire until 2026.

The Whites only paid €1.5m to land Summerville from Feyenoord in September 2020.

He has made 53 appearances for Leeds, scoring ten goals and providing six assists.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claims that Gnonto has ‘asked to leave’ Leeds in January.

Gnonto pushed hard to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship but he stayed put with the club standing firm on their not-for-sale stance.

The report claims Lazio are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old, who only has one goal this season.

Farke gave Gnonto a second chance after the player aggressively pushed for a summer transfer. The German coach is unlikely to give the young Italian a third chance.

READ MORE: Cardiff City pair join Leeds United, Leicester, Ipswich sextet in Championship XI of the season so far