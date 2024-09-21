A Leeds United starlet and West Bromwich Albion’s on-fire marksman are among six surprising early-season standouts in the Championship…

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

One of Marcelo Bielsa’s favourites, Ayling was a victim of Leeds United’s unsuccessful overhaul as he slipped down the pecking order before joining Middlesbrough last season.

Aged 33, it was unclear how much the experienced defender had left in the tank heading into this season, but any of his potential critics have been silenced by his superb start to the campaign under Michael Carrick.

Ayling has been used at right-back and centre-back so far this term and has impressed equally in each position. He and another Boro star – is near the top of various statistical metrics and has legitimately been one of the Championship’s best defenders so far this season. There’s life in the old dog yet…

Mark Harris (Oxford United)

Following their shock promotion to the Championship via the League One play offs, Oxford were heavy pre-season favourites for relegation straight back down to the third tier, but they have been a surprise package during the early weeks of this campaign.

Des Buckingham’s side did some brilliant business in the summer as they attempted to bridge the gap between themselves and their new Championship rivals. On the evidence of their opening five matches, they are certainly up to the task of avoiding relegation. This has especially been evident on home turf as they have remarkably won their first three league games at the Kassam Stadium.

While their summer business was great, Harris – a signing at the start of last season – has arguably been their top performer as he’s emerged as a surprise early-season contender for the Golden Boot.

Cardiff City offloaded the 25-year-old after he failed to sparkle for the Welsh side, but he has carried on from where he left off last season and has four goals in Oxford’s first five Championship matches. He and the U’s appear primed to remain at this level beyond this campaign…

Mateo Joseph (Leeds United)

The summer transfer window following last season’s play-off heartache was torrid for Leeds United supporters as they had to accept the heartbreaking sales of Archie Gray, Crysensio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton respectively.

Daniel Farke’s side remained well-fancied for promotion before the season, but the optimism at Elland Road has waned following last weekend’s disappointing 1-0 home loss against Burnley.

It’s not all bad for Leeds, though. The attacking output of Summerville and Rutter was always going to be difficult to replace, but 20-year-old forward Joseph has made a bright start to the season.

After being on the periphery last term, the Spaniard – who has two goals and an assist this campaign – has started all five of Leeds United’s opening matches as he’s established himself as Farke’s first-choice striker. Few would have expected to be in this position so soon, but with Patrick Bamford nearly always injured, this will be his role for the foreseeable future.

Josh Maja (West Brom)

Put your hand up if you thought Maja would be a contender for Championship top scorer this season… No one? That’s what I thought.

Carlos Corberan’s reputation as one of, if not the best manager in the Championship has been further solidified at the start of this campaign as he continues to get the maximum out of a West Brom squad which – on paper – is not good enough to be top of the table.

But that’s where the Baggies find themselves and you should look no further than Maja for Corberan’s biggest success story with a player this season.

Maja’s career has been a rollercoaster and his injury-hit debut season at West Brom in 23/24 made it seen that their supporters would not see the Sunderland or Bordeaux version of the forward. Instead, the 25-year-old has surpassed all expectations as this model seems to be the best yet.

Five goals – plus an assist to boot – in five games is a stunning start to the campaign and West Brom supporters will be dreaming of the Premier League if he (and Corberan) maintain their brilliance in the coming weeks/months.

Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn Rovers)

A clear contender for signing of the season, Ohashi was plucked from the Japanese top division in the summer for a reported six-figure fee and he’s already proved himself to be a stunning find.

Many onlookers were understandably backing Blackburn for relegation before this season started. While I suspected they’d struggle, it was felt that the defensive solidarity instilled by manager John Eustace would contribute to them picking up the required points to stay up.

However, in the summer, Eustace must have thought ‘Screw that’ as he’s turned shock play-off hopefuls Blackburn into The Entertainers as they are the joint-leading scorers in the division. Ohashi’s four goals and overhaul contribution are significant reasons for their success as they could be on for a surprisingly promising campaign.

Connor Roberts (Burnley)

The Wales international has proven on his day that he is capable of being the best full-back in the Championship, but he was not fancied by Vincent Kompany last season as he joined Leeds United on loan.

With teenage superstar Gray taking the limelight last season, Roberts was only used sparingly by Leeds United during his loan spell and his future was in doubt heading into this campaign.

However, the 28-year-old has benefitted from Kompany’s exit and this summer’s mass exodus at Burnley as he’s found himself back in the team under new boss Scott Parker, who is getting the best out of him.

Roberts missed last weekend’s win against former club Leeds through injury, but he’ll soon be back in Burnley’s side and looks set to play a vital role as the Clarets look to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.