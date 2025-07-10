Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has told the club that they have “got to” secure the signing of a Premier League star as they’ve waited “far too long” with no “alternative” in the wings.

United have spent a lot of the last month or so focussing on Bryan Mbeumo. They have already improved the final third with Matheus Cunha, and having Mbeumo in the other No.10 position

United legend Ferdinand feels the saga has been going on too long for United to fail, as he suggested it’s unclear where they’d turn if they didn’t get Mbeumo.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “David Ornstein, who’s a friend of the channel, has reported that he [Mbeumo] has told Tottenham, he’s told Brentford that he only wants to join Manchester United. So Man United have to find a way of meeting Brentford’s valuation.

“I think the proposal is £55m with £7.5m add-ons. That doesn’t seem to be enough, maybe, for Brentford, but I think Man United have to get this done. I think it’s been in the news for far too long to get to a situation where you get to the end of the window and it doesn’t happen.

“I think that would be a custard, egg on your face situation for Man United, unless they go and get someone else, another striker. Who have they got waiting in the wings as an alternative?

“We haven’t heard, really, any other names that it seems to be getting close with. So, I’ll be surprised if this deal doesn’t go through, because Man United have been adamant. It’s gone public, they’ve allowed that to happen, and they’re in a position now where they’ve got to make a move to kind of get this over the line.”

Ferdinand is clearly a fan of Mbeumo’s profile, though, stating: “He fits the bill for me physically. He’s dynamic, scores goals in the Premier League, knows the Premier League. Watch this space.”

A recent report suggested United are positive about their chances of landing the Brentford forward before their tour of America.

That begins on July 22, so the Red Devils are ‘confident’ that they’ll have Mbeumo in under two weeks.

Indeed, discussions are continuing and the club feels, though there is currently a gap in valuation between United and Brentford, that they will be able to get their man in time to see him bed in on the tour.

