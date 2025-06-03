Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told the club they are “sadly lacking” a leader and he’d take his former team-mate back in the side “all day long.”

United finished 15th in the Premier League this term, in their worst season ever in the competition. Their previous worst campaign was just last year, when they finished eighth.

This season, they also faced the ignominy of losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, who were somehow even worse than the Red Devils in the Premier League, finishing 17th.

There were very few United players who had good seasons, and though that is one problem, legendary former Red Devil Scholes feels the lack of leadership is another one.

Asked which former player he’d sign for the club if possible, he said on The Overlap Fan Debate: “Roy Keane, all day long. There are players like Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs… but Roy Keane.

“They really miss, not just a player who can control a game of football, but also that leadership around the place. I think that is something that’s sadly lacking.”

Keane is the most decorated captain in United’s history, taking the armband in a golden era for the club. Harry Maguire was United captain not long ago, before the role was given to Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has led from the front with his performances – 19 goals and 19 assists this season – but there’s been speculation over him leaving the club, after which there may not be an obvious choice to take over from him.

Indeed, he’s been a top target for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal of late, with the Middle Eastern side reportedly willing to pay Fernandes huge sums of money to join.

But the latest report on that potential move stated he’d decided to reject that move, as he wants to play at the top level in Europe.

United, at the moment, are not playing at the top level, given they struggled in the Premier League last term and don’t have European football for next season.

Fernandes has previously stated he wants to stay at United until such point that they decide to push him out, but it remains to be seen what would happen if a bigger European club made an approach for the Red Devils captain.

