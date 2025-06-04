Steven Gerrard wants to see Liverpool get even stronger this summer

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has told the club to ensure they can secure a record-breaking transfer, with signings to make the Reds “stronger.”

The Reds are doing their best to ensure they become an even more competitive side than the one which just won the Premier League. They finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and are looking to make improvements to their squad.

The signing of Jeremie Frimpong is done, and it’s reported that Milos Kerkez has agreed to join Liverpool.

It’s also believed that Florian Wirtz – who was directly involved 23 Bundesliga goals for Bayer Leverkusen this term – wants to head to Anfield.

But the Reds’ attempts to get him so far have been knocked back by the Bundesliga side, and it’s looking like they’ll have to pay a Premier League record fee to land the attacking midfielder, with Leverkusen wanting in the region of £120million.

Liverpool legend Gerrard feels the signings of the aforementioned stars can help the Reds get even stronger, so he’s hopeful that they can actually get a move for Wirtz over the line.

He told TNT Sports: “Well, I think you’ve got to fix the roof while the sun is shining. We never had a big summer window last year, because we already had a team and a squad ready to challenge.

“But, if you want to go to the next step, it’s important to keep improving, keep pushing. So Frimpong is done and there’s obviously a lot of rumours circling around, really good, talented players.

“So it looks like Liverpool are going to be the team to catch and I’ve got every confidence that they are going to get stronger next year.

“Well look, there’s rumours, obviously, of Florian Wirtz. He is a big talent, he’s done fantastic for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

“There’s talk that there’s going to be a really big signing, he’s a big talent [with a] huge future in front of him, so Liverpool is the place for him, let’s hope we can make it happen.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Mailbox: Florian Wirtz could be a ‘lightweight short-arse getting bullied every week’

👉 ‘I was never offered a renewal’: Liverpool star Federico Chiesa speaks out about shock departure

👉 Brentford the perfect stepping stone for Liverpool keeper back to Champions League

Liverpool have seemingly pushed past the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to be the place Wirtz wants to go to.

But they still have to contend with Leverkusen’s price tag. Both clubs are said to want to finalise the move as quickly as possible, so once the Reds get to the right price, it seems things will move quickly.

READ MORE: Liverpool star given Serie A escape route with two ‘leading clubs’ plotting raid for ‘suitable’ asset