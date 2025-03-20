Sequels never tend to be as good as the first but in football, there are a handful of times when legends have returned to clubs and thrived.

Think Henry at Arsenal. Less so Ronaldo at United. More Drogba at Chelsea, less Sol Campbell at Arsenal.

With Lionel Messi linked with a return to the Camp Nou, we’ve identified six legends we want to see make the ultimate comeback.

Lukas Podolski to Arsenal

Arsenal in need of a striker you say?

Rather than trying and failing with last-minute bids for Ollie Watkins, they should target a back-up in the form of the world’s most famous kebab shop owner, Lukas Podolski.

Is he 39 and almost certainly lost his legs? Absolutely but what makes it an attractive prospect is that, wait for it, he is actually a striker, which is quite central to the whole scoring goals and winning games thing.

If Arsenal can stop him from confronting referees in charity matches for long enough, he could give some tips to the youngsters on how to actually score goals.

Neymar to Barcelona

Put this in the category of ‘getting the band back together’ but this would be fun, wouldn’t it?

A player many thought left the Camp Nou too soon, although his accountant disagrees, Neymar has returned to Brazil after rinsing Saudi club Al-Hilal for almost £200m.

At 33, his best years are behind him but introducing him into the Camp Nou fold once again could either go spectacularly well or spectacularly badly.

Will he play the role of Ronaldinho to Messi and help guide Lamine Yamal on his way? Or will he corrupt this rather innocent-looking Barca squad so much so that they are all booking off early March to attend Neymar’s sister’s birthday?

Either way, it would make for box-office viewing.

Andy Carroll to Newcastle

You need only look at Dan Burn to understand one thing: Geordies love Geordies playing for Newcastle.

Enter Andy Carroll.

The Gateshead-born striker was stupidly good for the Toon in the late ‘00s, so much so that Liverpool spent £35m on him and when he was signed it was a bigger story than another arrival that window: a little-known player called Luis Suarez.

Carroll’s career may not have followed in the footsteps of another Geordie great Alan Shearer but there is still something romantic about seeing a big man up top.

Carroll is currently playing in the French second division and would not so much be second fiddle to Alexander Isak – more like third or fourth fiddle – but just imagine if Newcastle are 1-0 down in a crucial match and they hit the button saying ‘break glass for Carroll’.

Do it Eddie, we dare you.

Santi Cazorla to Arsenal

Is there any sane person on the planet who doesn’t adore Santi Cazorla?

The loveable Spanish midfielder is still doing his thing for Real Oviedo having been a joy to watch while at Arsenal.

In the midfield alongside current manager Mikel Arteta, Cazorla produced some brilliant football that made the late Wenger era look like the Frenchman’s glory years.

He is also no stranger to comebacks having twice returned to Villarreal and in 2020 he said he wanted to go back to Arsenal for one final game. Who can begrudge him that?

Luka Modric to Tottenham

Okay Luka, we get it. You’re still really good at football.

But come on, have you not had enough of winning trophies now? Isn’t Champions League after Champions League getting a bit stale?

So why not head back home to Tottenham so we can see you back in the Premier League one last time?

Spurs could do with the help too and if you could convince Rafael van der Vaart and Gareth Bale to come back out of retirement, we are heading dangerously close to the ‘good ol’ days’.

Lionel Messi to Barcelona

You would have to have a heart of stone – or be a Madrid fan – to not want to see Lionel Messi back at the Camp Nou.

Considering he just about reinvented football during his time at the club, departing in a stuffy room with a handful of tissues is no way for the greatest player of all-time to have left Barcelona.

Messi played his final game in an empty Camp Nou and the decision to leave was foisted upon him by the bottomless pout that was Barcelona’s finances at the time, resulting in a teary goodbye that nobody wanted.

He moved to PSG, the least romantic option he had, before heading for David Beckham’s Inter Miami, and while we know it’s not going to be Messi of old, we want to see him back in the Barca shirt one last time.