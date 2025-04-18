Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Leicester City will welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Reds continue their march towards the Premier League title.

City fans may want to find something else to do on Sunday. A nice walk in the park, a long bath, or eating yourself into oblivion by nailing the children’s easter egg selection.

The Foxes haven’t scored a home goal since before Christmas, and if their recent form is anything to go by, there’s more chance of Gary Lineker making a comeback than this side beating the Reds.

But at least they lifted their spirits by claiming a 2-2 draw away to Brighton last weekend. Ironically, Brighton were the last team they scored against at home, drawing 2-2 way back on December 8.

Liverpool are a club that rarely do things the easy way, yet Arne Slot’s side are 13 points clear with six matches to play. They’ll likely find this trip less hostile away day and more open training session.

The 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Fulham looks like a minor speed bump in the road to success, as the Reds have gone otherwise unbeaten on the road.

Slot’s side doesn’t need to stretch their goal difference, but if they’re in the mood, they should be able to pick a number against Leicester.





Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction:

Leicester’s run of eight home games without a goal is alarming, and with Liverpool set to visit on Sunday, there’s no obvious end in sight.

Their lack of goals brings both the -1, -2, and even -3 handicap into play if the Reds can find an early goal and run away with the game as Newcastle did.

City’s brace against Brighton may have given them some much-needed confidence, though, and Arne Slot’s side don’t keep as many clean sheets as they should.

For that reason, we’ll stick to backing Liverpool to score a bundle of goals as opposed to keeping a clean sheet or winning by a margin.

Diogo Jota will be the focal point of the attack, and it’s worth noting centre forwards fare well against the Foxes.

Rasmus Hojlund, Yoan Wissa, Mikel Merino (2), Jean-Philipe Mateta, Erling Haaland and Matheus Cunha have scored at the King Power during Leicester’s losing run.

Leicester City team news

Ruud van Nistelrooy will welcome back Facundo Buonanotte after he was required to sit out the 2-2 draw with parent club Brighton.

Abdul Fatawu has been ruled out, while Wout Faes is a doubt, and Harry Winks seems to have fallen off the radar entirely.

We’re expecting a front four of Kasey McAteer, Bilal El Khannouss, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy.

Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare should anchor midfield again, with Conor Coady and Caleb Okoli continuing their trial-by-fire in defence.

Leicester City expected line-up

Hermansen – Justin, Okoli, Coady, Thomas – Ndidi, Soumare – McAteer, El Khannouss, Mavididi – Vardy

Liverpool team news

Liverpool remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez, with Joe Gomez also still sidelined.

That likely means Conor Bradley continues at right-back, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson also lining up.

The midfield has a more familiar feel to it with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch sitting deeper than Dominik Szoboszlai.

Diogo Jota will relish the chance to lead the line, having scored just three goals in his last 18 appearances.

Likewise, Mohamed Salah has been ominously quiet by his standards and should be able to punish City’s slack defence.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson – Mac Allister, Gravenberch – Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz – Jota

Leicester City vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

Leicester City vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports UHD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 16:30 on Sunday, April 20. There will be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Leicester City vs Liverpool stats:

– Liverpool have won the last five competitive meetings and scored three goals in each of the previous three.

– Leicester City have lost each of their last eight Premier League matches at home.

– The Foxes have been outscored 21-0 during the terrible losing run.

– They’ve now conceded two or more goals in each of their previous 10 home matches across all competitions.

– Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 Premier League away matches.

– During that run, they found the net three or more times on four occasions, even scoring six against Tottenham and five against West Ham.