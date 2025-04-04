All is not well at the Foxes…

Ruud van Nistelrooy has reportedly axed Harry Winks from the Leicester squad after the midfielder refused to stay overnight at the club’s training ground.

Winks, who joined Leicester from Tottenham in 2023, has reportedly refused to move from his Hertfordshire home, meaning he faces a 100-mile commute to the training ground each day.

Seeking a compromise, Van Nistelrooy requested Winks stay overnight at the club but the player denied this request in order to spend more time with his young baby.

Now The Telegraph reports Van Nistelrooy has dropped winks following a “heated” argument between the two.

Winks has played 22 games this season and was a key part of the Foxes’ promotion but already had his professionalism questioned after he was seen partying in Copenhagen with a group holding a sign reading “Enzo I miss u” in relation to their former manager.

Owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was said to be furious and “bitterly disappointed” with how it came across, launching a tirade at the players for getting Steve Cooper sacked.

Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, faces an almighty task to keep his job with the Foxes looking doomed to relegation.

Defeat on Wednesday to Manchester City left them 12 points off safety and with Ipswich winning at Bournemouth, now only Southampton have fewer points than the Midlands club.

Despite the imminent threat, Van Nistelrooy has hinted at a willingness to stay at the club but said there needed to be “alignment” from all parties.

“I think it’s very important to be aligned on that with the club,” Van Nistelrooy said. “We have to find out over the coming weeks.

“Coming in in December and how the winter window went, taking it into the new season and the challenges we face, it’s very important for me to be aligned and [know] what possibilities are there. That alignment has to take place.

“It needs to be sorted yesterday.

“The short-term is to get something out of the eight games remaining. But there are two focuses at the same time.

“One is clear. The other, the alignment, we have to find each other there.”