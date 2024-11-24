Leicester City sack Steve Cooper after just 12 games in charge following winless run

Leicester City have dismissed Steve Cooper as manager following their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The newly-promoted Foxes hired former Swansea and Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as Enzo Maresca’s replacement in the summer after the Italian moved to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester currently sit 16th in the Premier League, two points outside the relegation zone, but have not won any of their past four league games since beating bottom-of-the-table Southampton in October.

In that time Leicester have lost 3-1 at home to Forest, drawn 1-1 away to ten-man Ipswich, and suffered a 3-0 away to Manchester United, as well as a 5-2 loss to United in the League Cup.

Although their goalscoring record is decent, defensive frailty has been a particular issue for Leicester this season, with their only Premier League clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last month.

That defeat at home to Chelsea was the final straw, with Leicester announcing Cooper’s dismissal on Sunday afternoon.

A club statement said: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Leicester will visit Brentford next weekend before hosting West Ham and then Brighton.