Leicester have reportedly made contact with a number of managerial targets as Ruud van Nistelrooy looks increasingly likely to lose his job.

The Foxes have been in dismal form since the Dutchman took over, failing to score at home this year and being relegated with five games to spare, leading many to suspect their current boss will not be at the club past the summer.

Van Nistelrooy, who only joined in November, already looks likely to face the sack with the Mail reporting that Leicester have begun to approach other managers over the position.

Amongst the targets are reportedly Danny Rohl, Russell Martin and Lee Carsley. Rohl is the only currently employed coach of a club side having taken the Sheffield Wednesday job in 2023. Under the German, Wednesday have gone from relation favourites to a comfortable Championship team.

Russell Martin’s most recent experience came at Southampton where he oversaw a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign. The Saints need at least a point in the final four games to avoid equalling Derby’s lowest-ever tally.

Despite this, Martin’s reputation remains intact from his time in the Championship where he guided Southampton to promotion via the play-offs.

Lee Carsley meanwhile was most recently interim England manager before moving to manage the U21s. Under him, England won five of their six games however Carlsey has not managed a club side since 2017.

Of the three, Rohl is thought to be the leading contender having initially been on the shortlist when Steve Cooper was sacked last year.

However, Leicester would be required to pay compensation to Wednesday with Rohl contracted until 2027.

Ahead of their clash against Southampton, Van Nistelrooy insisted he had not heard anything about his future.

“Still hoping to find out. Of course, the quicker the better, it’s in the best interest of the club. But no news so far.”

“We’re all hoping to find out soon. There’s 70 people in the training ground who want to evaluate this season, look forward to the next.

“But we’re also aware of our jobs, we are responsible to do our jobs as best as possible and prepare for Saturday. That’s the focus we have within the bigger picture.”

There is also expected to changes to Leicester’s wider structure with the Foxes’ recruitment chief Martyn Glover promoted to a more central role.

Director of football Jon Rudkin has been targeted by fans this season after they deemed him responsible for the club’s current plight.