Leicester confirm Man Utd legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as new manager after Cooper sack

Premier League side Leicester City have confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager following the decision to sack Steve Cooper.

Cooper was dismissed on Sunday after a 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea left the Foxes with one point from their four league matches.

The decision came as a surprise and former Manchester United striker, assistant coach and interim manager Van Nistelrooy has replaced the ex-Nottingham Forest boss.

It is the Dutchman’s first managerial job in England having gained one-year experience with PSV Eindhoven in 2023/23.

A Leicester statement read: ‘We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester City’s new First Team Manager.

‘The 48-year-old Dutchman joins us with a wealth of experience at the highest level of the game, both as a player and a coach, and has agreed terms on a contract to June 2027.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE CONTENT ON F365

👉 Van Nistelrooy infuriates managers, ‘bonkers’ Amorim and Slot is the next Paisley

👉 When will Arne Slot’s Liverpool beat their first Proper Team this season?

👉 Hojlund can solve one big problem for Man United – and make fixing others easier too

‘Ruud will arrive in the UK in time to be in attendance for our Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, before assuming full First Team responsibilities from Sunday.

‘City will be led at the Gtech Community Stadium by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes.’

Van Nistelrooy said: “I’m proud, I’m excited. Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic.

“They have great stories about the quality of the people working at the club, the supporters and, of course, the recent history of the club is impressive.

“I’m excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the football club.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “It is my pleasure to welcome Ruud to Leicester City.

“He joins a club with a rich history, passionate supporters, and a talented squad, and we are all excited to see the impact he can have as we embark on this new chapter together.

“Ruud’s experience, knowledge, and winning mentality will undoubtedly bring great value to us, and we look forward to supporting him in achieving success for our fans and our club.”

👉 READ NEXT: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man City, Aston Villa, Odegaard, Dawson, Yorkshire, Der Klassiker