Leicester City want to sign Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron and former player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

New Foxes manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will look to strengthen in January with his side sat 17th in the Premier League with 14 points after 16 matches.

Leicester have faced 99 shots on target this season, the third-most in the Premier League, facing 74 shots in Van Nistelrooy’s first three matches in charge, meaning improving at the back should be a priority in January.

In truth, the Foxes need to improve in every position, except in goal. Jamie Vardy is playing well up front but at the age of 37, can’t be relied on for the entirety of 2024/25.

Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks have struggled in midfield, while Abdul Fatawu is out for the season, leaving a huge void out wide.

Enzo Maresca left Leicester for Chelsea in the summer and brought star player Dewsbury-Hall with him and going from Steve Cooper in the dugout and Skipp in the middle were two big downgrades.

MUST-READ DEWSBURY-HALL FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Lazy Liverpool and negligent Newcastle: Every Premier League club’s worst transfer mistake in 2024

👉 Ten Premier League players who desperately need a January transfer

👉 Arsenal star with Chelsea pair in £116m list of Premier League stars regretting their summer transfer

£30m Blues signing Dewsbury-Hall – who has also been linked with Arsenal – is struggling for game time in the Premier League, with most of his minutes coming in the Europa Conference League.

Without a start in the Premier League and only five appearances off the bench, the English midfielder could leave Chelsea when the transfer window re-opens next month.

The Mirror says Leicester are keen on bringing back Dewsbury-Hall on loan in January.

This would be a fantastic addition but Maresca wants him to succeed at Stamford Bridge. Perhaps a six-month loan could help his Chelsea career in the long run.

“Kiernan was, at Leicester, the most important player,” the Blues head coach recently said about Dewsbury-Hall.

“He moved to Chelsea to be one other player. You have to accept that. Probably at the beginning, you struggle to accept that. Now it’s getting better. Me as a manager, I am very happy with Kiernan, no doubt.

“But for sure for him, he has to continue to work, wait for the chance and take it, in the way he is doing in the Conference League. He is doing OK.”

The report says Chelsea ‘will listen to offers for midfielders Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka’ in the winter window, however, ‘their big wages will prove problematic’ and the Londoners will likely have to contribute towards his salary if he leaves on loan.

It is claimed that the Foxes have ‘registered an interest’ in signing Dewsbury-Hall, while Crystal Palace are keen on Chukwuemeka.

Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy’s side are also keen on signing Almiron from Newcastle.

The Paraguayan winger has found game time difficult as well this season and the Magpies are desperate to offload him.

A report from The Sun claims three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Almiron in January.

Indeed, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves are considering a move, while German side Stuttgart and French outfit Marseille are ‘following developments’.

There is also reportedly interest from MLS side Charlotte FC, currently managed by ex-Leicester and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith. Almiron has experience in MLS, playing for Atlanta United between January 2017 and January 2019.

Reports in Spain also claim that Leicester are interested in signing Real Valladolid’s young defender Juma Bah.

READ NOW: Marcus Rashford to Newcastle United ‘makes enormous sense’ but Arsenal touted too