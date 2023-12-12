Leicester and Sunderland plot ambitious move for Man Utd star after Ten Hag promise

Leicester City and Sunderland have reportedly ‘approached’ Manchester United regarding a potential loan deal for winger Amad Diallo in January.

The talented 21-year-old enjoyed a successful season-long loan with the Black Cats last season, scoring 13 goals in 37 Championship appearances.

Diallo has been hailed by pundits to be a player with huge potential but hasn’t made a single competitive appearance this season due to injury.

The Ivorian is also behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in the pecking order and it seems unlikely that he will break into Man Utd’s starting XI any time soon.

Diallo is expected to return to full fitness soon, though, and recent reports suggest that Erik ten Hag could give him a chance to prove himself.

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Man Utd in January and integrating Diallo into the first-team would save them from having to sign a new winger to replace him.

Ten Hag will have to decide on what to do with Diallo soon, however, as two Championship clubs are keen to sign him on a temporary basis.

According to Football Insider (via Caught Offside), Leicester and Diallo’s former club Sunderland ‘have expressed an interest in acquiring the youngster.’

The report suggests that Ten Hag will consider letting the winger leave late in the January window if he fails to make a big enough impression before then.

It’s claimed that ‘several Premier League and European clubs’ are also interested in Diallo if he does become available for loan next month.

As mentioned, he was in fine form in the Championship last season and was a key player in helping Sunderland qualify for the play-offs.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see the North East club interested in bringing Diallo back to the Stadium of Light.

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag does give him a chance in the first team in the coming weeks as promised.

If not, it does seem likely that Diallo will be loaned out again and another spell in the Championship certainly wouldn’t do him any harm.

