Jorge Mendes ‘proposes’ £59m Man Utd star to Barcelona in Alejandro Balde swap deal – ‘unexpected operation’

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Manchester United defender Leny Yoro to Barcelona in exchange for Alejandro Balde to go to Old Trafford, claims a hugely speculative Spanish report

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Balde.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Man Utd have ‘enquired about the Barcelona player’s situation’.

Manchester City and Aston Villa are also said to have asked about the left-back, who has established himself in the Barcelona first team after coming through the Spanish giants’ youth academy.

Balde’s ‘power and explosiveness are highly valued by top Premier League clubs’, claims the report in Mundo Deportivo.

The report, though, has added that Balde is ‘not considering leaving the Catalan club’, with Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, also having ‘no intention’ of selling the 22-year-old either.

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However, according to the report, should Man Utd – or Man City or Villa – make ‘a substantial financial offer’ and Balde himself is ‘willing’ to go, then Barcelona could sell him.

Another Spanish report has boldly claimed that Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes has ‘put on the table an unexpected operation’.

This particular report has stated that Mendes has offered another of his clients, Man Utd defender Leny Yoro, to Barcelona in an exchange deal for Balde.

‘Mendes is proposing Balde ‘s departure to Manchester United in an exchange that would include the arrival of Leny Yoro, one of the most promising young central defenders in European football,’ states the report.

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Noting that 20-year-old Yoro’s career at Man Utd has not gone according to plan following his £58.9million move from Lille in the summer of 2024, the report has stated: ‘Mendes , who represents both players, sees this operation as an opportunity to relaunch Yoro’s career and, at the same time, place Balde in the Premier League’.

Barcelona, though, are not ‘clear about the move’, as Balde is a left-back and Yoro is a centre-back; the Spanish giants are not sure how this exchange deal would fit into their plans.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has previously dismissed suggestions that Barcelona could sell Balde.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this month: “There have also been many questions about Man Utd and Alejandro Balde. Some reports linked the player with United, but the current situation is very clear.

“Barcelona consider Balde to be a crucial part of their project. Internally, they believe he still has enormous potential and that he is far from the finished product.

“He is still very young, and the club believe he can continue to learn and develop significantly in the coming years.

“For this reason, at this stage, Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde leave for Man Utd. In addition, Man Utd already invested in that position with Patrick Dorgu.”

Romano continued: “We will see what United decide to do across several areas of the squad because they are planning a busy summer.

“They want to sign a left winger, and they will look for midfielders as well. We will also see what happens at centre-back.

“But as things stand today, Man Utd have not started any negotiations for Alejandro Balde.”

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