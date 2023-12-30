Man Utd: ‘Less Garnacho in 2024’ a sign of progress as ‘irritating’ star told ‘it’s not all about you’

Graeme Souness doesn't think Garnacho should be the main man at Man Utd.

Alejandro Garnacho ‘should not be a main man’ for Manchester United according to Graeme Souness, who advised the winger to stop his ‘infernal theatrics’ and copy Ryan Giggs.

Garnacho has emerged as a key player under Erik ten Hag this season amid Jadon Sancho’s ousting from the squad and the poor form of the other Red Devils forwards.

The Argentinian scored twice in United’s comeback win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and is a firm favourite among the fans at Old Trafford.

Souness believes Garnacho can become a top player, but claims his ‘theatrical stuff’ makes him ‘irritating to watch’, and says ‘less of him in 2024’ may be a good sign for United.

Souness wrote in his Daily Mail column: ‘When I watch Garnacho, it looks as if there might be a real player in there. He has pace, technical ability, can finish and possesses a real boldness and confidence to take chances, as his two strikes against Aston Villa and his wonder goal at Everton proved. He’s 19 and shows no fear.

‘What frustrates me about him are his theatrics and the infernal holding his hand up to his head when he has a shot at goal and it goes 10 yards wide, as if it’s a big drama. Did Ryan Giggs do that?

‘To Garnacho, I say: “Go and dig out some tapes of Giggs, the best winger we’ve seen in Britain in modern times and the finest since George Best was wearing a United shirt.” It’s not all about you, son. Just get on with the game.

‘That theatrical stuff is not necessary and it’s not what top players do. It’s irritating to watch.

‘If he gets rid of that nonsense, he’ll be a player worth watching, though as a teenager, he should be dipping in and out of the team and not be a main man for United.

‘If we see less of him in 2024, it might actually mean United are putting their recruitment failings behind them.’

