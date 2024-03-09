Former Bayer Leverkusen director Reiner Calmund thinks Xabi Alonso will snub interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich to stay at the club.

Alonso is the top target for the German and English giants and is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, although they are expected to keep Carlo Ancelotti in charge for 2024/25.

Xabi Alonso is a wanted man

There is going to be a lot of managers on the move in the summer, with Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag under increased pressure.

Bayern are going to be on the lookout for a new boss with Thomas Tuchel stepping down at the end of the season, just as Jurgen Klopp is at Anfield.

Given Leverkusen’s outstanding form under Alonso this season, there is no surprise to see so much interest in the Spaniard, who reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for one of his former clubs, which includes Liverpool, Bayern, and Madrid.

While there is plenty of interest in his services, it is not ruled out that Alonso will stay at Leverkusen.

And the club’s former general manager, Calmund, believes he will remain in charge of the future Bundesliga champions, advising him to stay for “one or two more years” before replacing Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

“I firmly believe Alonso will be the coach of Leverkusen next season,” Calmund said (quotes via Diario AS).

“As a player he won everything, including the Champions League at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract, so at the moment there’s no danger.

“If I was Alonso’s agent, I wouldn’t advise him to go to Liverpool as Klopp’s successor. I would recommend he stays in Leverkusen for one or two more years and then perhaps replace Ancelotti.”

Liverpool rebuild taking shape

Appointing a new manager is one of many priorities the Liverpool board have, with a new sporting director also on the agenda.

It was reported by the reputable David Ornstein on Friday evening that Michael Edwards is close to agreeing to join Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in a deal to ‘oversee football operations’ at Anfield.

Edwards previously held the position of sporting director at the club and FSG has been very eager to bring him back to the club in a more senior capacity.

After being rejected by Edwards, they persisted and are now close to getting their man, who has also been linked with Newcastle and Manchester United.

It is believed that he will bring in Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes to become the Reds’ new sporting director ahead of a big summer overhaul.

The Cherries confirmed earlier this week that Hughes will step down from his role as technical director, paving the way for a move to Liverpool.

