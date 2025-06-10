According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy is already ready to ‘go over Thomas Frank’s head’ as a key Spurs star could be sold this summer.

Brentford boss Frank is set to replace former Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming on Monday morning that the two Premier League clubs have reached a full ‘agreement’ over his move to the Big Six club.

Romano said: “Thomas Frank will become new Spurs head coach, here we go!

“Agreement done with the manager on contract terms and staff, Brentford set to release Frank for fee in the region of £10m. He’s the replacement for Ange Postecoglou.”

Frank has a huge job on his hands at Spurs as they finished 17th in the Premier League in 2024/25, but there should be a sizable budget for him to build his own team this summer after the north London outfit won the Europa League.

This triumph salvaged an otherwise disastrous campaign as they secured a trophy, Champions League qualification and a huge injection of cash.

Still, there could be some key exits this summer with several Spurs players linked with moves elsewhere.

Centre-back Cristian Romero missed most of the 2024/25 campaign due to injury, but he has been heavily linked with a departure in recent months amid interest from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Heung-Min Son could also be let go as Spurs are running out of time to make money on the veteran forward.

Son was in the final year of his contract in 24/25, but Spurs have activated their option to extend his deal by a further year on the same terms until 2026.

Still, Son could leave this summer and a report on Monday claimed Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have ‘made an approach’ to Spurs for the attacker, whose fate ‘depends on’ Tottenham’s next manager.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs ‘could go over Frank’s head and accept a lucrative offer’ to ‘sacrifice’ Son this summer.

Son is ‘once again a target of the Saudi Pro League’ and an ‘executive decision could be taken’ to offload Son if a suitable offer is submitted.

