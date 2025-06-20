Tottenham will make it ‘very difficult’ for Euro giants to land Spurs star they ‘love’

Daniel Levy's side will not make it easy for Atletico Madrid to raid them

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that it will be “very difficult” for a European giant to land a Tottenham star they “love” this summer, “especially” with Spurs in the Champions League.

Spurs had a poor season in the Premier League in 2024/25, but won the Europa League. Indeed, they came 17th in the league, but overcame Manchester United to win the secondary European competition.

Claiming that silverware was not enough for Ange Postecoglou to keep his job, but it might have been enough for Tottenham to retain the services of star centre-back Cristian Romero.

According to transfer insider Romano, he’ll be tough to prise away from Spurs as a result of their upcoming Champions League campaign

“Look, Atletico love the player, so they would love to bring Cuti Romero one day to the club. Also, [Diego] Simeone is a big fan, but my understanding is that with Tottenham in Champions League, Tottenham with a new project now, with Thomas Frank, I don’t see Tottenham losing a leader like Cuti Romero this summer,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“So it’s going to be very difficult to get the player in the summer transfer window.

“Daniel Levy wants to keep the player at the club from what I’m hearing. Also Thomas Frank sees Romero as a crucial part of this squad from a technical point of view, but also for leadership.

“So I think Atletico want to try. They always wanted to try, not only this year, also in the past, but at the moment, I think it’s going to be quite complicated, especially with Tottenham being in the Champions League.

“If they lost the final by final in Bilbao, maybe it was going to be a different story. But now, being in the Champions League, I think it’s going to be very tough.”

Atletico’s admiration of Romero is clear, with manager Simeone recently stating he “obviously” wants to sign the defender, as he’s a “great player.”

The defender himself has suggested a move to Spain would interest him, stating in April: “My focus is on growing, but I don’t want to talk about that. I’d love to play in the Spanish league. I’d love to compete in all the top leagues.”

As per Romano, though, it will be tough for Atletico to land him, and that will surely help Tottenham’s chances on their retutn to the Champions League.

