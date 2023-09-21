Levy opens door to selling Tottenham as exit ‘reality’ emerges; makes Kane ‘repurchase’ claim

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has admitted that he would be open to selling his stake in the Premier League side if it is “right for the club”.

He first invested in Spurs in 2000 and alongside Joe Lewis, their investment trust (ENIC International Ltd) increased their stake in the Premier League club to over 85% in 2007.

Levy has been criticised over his handling of Tottenham in recent years but they now look to be heading in the right direction with Ange Postecoglou in charge.

Under the former Celtic boss, Spurs have won four of their first five Premier League games and they are just two points adrift of Manchester City.

Earlier this year, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly had a meeting with Levy with the view to investing in Tottenham.

The Spurs chairman has now admitted that he would “consider it” if “anyone makes a serious proposition to the board”.

“I’ve got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose,” Levy told Bloomberg. “It’s not about me, it’s about what’s right for the club.

“We run this club as if it’s a public company. If anyone wants to make a serious proposition to the board of Tottenham we would consider it, along with our advisers, and if we felt it was in the interests of the club we would be open to anything.

“We’re very much a club that believes in the academy producing players that can become hopefully superstars at Tottenham. We’re not a club that can buy success. That’s the reality and we have to understand that.”

Levy caused a stir earlier this week when he claimed that Spurs negotiated a buy-back clause with Bayern Munich when they signed Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that this is not a “traditional clause” and Bayern have simply “agreed” to inform Spurs if they decide to sell Kane.

Levy has now added that Spurs will have “the ability to repurchase” Kane if he wants to return to the Premier League in the future.

“If Harry, one day, wants to come back to the Premier League and he wants to come to Tottenham, we would have the ability to repurchase him,” Levy added.

“Harry was a great servant to the club, an amazing player, someone that came from our academy, but you can’t look into the future. Who knows.”

