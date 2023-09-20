Levy reveals Tottenham inserted a buy-back clause in €100m Kane transfer to Bayern

Tottenham have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal that saw Harry Kane move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, according to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs allowed Kane to leave for the Bundesliga over the summer as the England captain looks to get some trophies on the board before his career ends.

Many were surprised that he chose to leave the possibility of breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record behind with the 30-year-old just 47 behind the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker.

Kane did raise the possibility of a reunion with Tottenham again in the future with the England star leaving an emotional exit video to fans.

He said: “It’s not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future… I’ll see you soon.”

And now Tottenham chairman Levy has told a fan forum on Tuesday that Spurs have the potential to buy Kane back in the future.

When asked by a supporter if Tottenham had a buy-back option in Kane’s contract, Levy didn’t initially answer, but when pushed by host Nihal Arthanayake, he said: “Of course.”

Kane was on pre-match press conference duty on Tuesday ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Manchester United and he touched on his time at Tottenham.

On Spurs, Kane said: “I’m always keeping an eye on them and I’ll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.

“I’m really happy to see the team playing the way they are and to see the fans happy is a great thing. They’ve got a massive game coming up [Arsenal on Sunday] so, for sure, I’ll see how they get on over the course of the season.”

On links with Man Utd over the summer before sealing his move to Bayern Munich, Kane added: “To be honest, obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background.

“But Bayern was a team I was really excited by so there wasn’t too many other discussions once they came in.

“My focus is on here. Obviously Manchester are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I’m really happy I have.”

Man Utd have lost three of their opening five Premier League fixtures after their latest defeat to Brighton on Saturday but Kane doesn’t think there is a “perfect time” to play Erik ten Hag’s men.

Kane continued: “I don’t know about the perfect time (to play them). There can be a big response from teams going through a difficult spell but of course we need to use circumstances to our advantage, to go with big confidence at home in front of our fans.

“It is important to start the game on the front foot and really try and put the pressure on the opposition.

“They have some big threats as well, on the counter-attack they have some really quick players, so we need to be wary of that.

“But overall it’s a game we want to try to dominate and try to keep the pressure on and hopefully break them down as the game goes on.”