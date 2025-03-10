One Tottenham Hotspur club chief is reportedly likely to be sacked by Daniel Levy in the coming months after his “embarrassing failure” in January.

Spurs are enduring a disastrous season as they have exited the FA Cup and Carbaao Cup, while they sit 13th in the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side have been impacted by injuries more than most this season, but their performances have not been good enough as they have massively underdelivered after they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last term.

The North London outfit are also at risk of elimination from the Europa League as they are trailing 1-0 on aggregate heading into their return leg against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

Tottenham’s injury woes forced them into the market in January as they signed Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinsky.

Spurs initially looked set to miss out on Tel as their permanent bid was rejected, but they eventually fended off competition from rivals to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy, which is dependent on one quite important factor.

Spurs insider John Wenham claims the Tel saga was “embarrassing” and it leaves technical director Johan Lange at risk of losing his job, with Levy ‘to sack’ the club chief with ‘very low credibility’.

“This season has been an absolute disaster,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“Therefore, I wouldn’t say it is without possibility that Lange could be relieved of his duties very quickly at the end of the season. His credibility is pretty low at the moment.

“Daniel Levy and Postecoglou had to get involved to get a deal done for Tel after Lange failed originally. It is embarrassing.

“As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who have been involved with recent failures, except the ownership, are removed at the end of the season, and that includes Lange.”

Another report from The Boot Room claims Spurs chiefs are ‘deeply concerned’ after their performance in the loss against AZ Alkmaar last week.