Tottenham: Lewis family increase stake in club as Levy slowly being squeezed out

The Lewis family have increased their stake in Tottenham Hotspur off the back of their recent £120million cash boost, with former chairman Daniel Levy’s slice of the club shrinking as a result.

The family, who own the north London club through investment company ENIC, have backed Spurs’ attempts to rebuild their status as a top Premier League side, with £320million injected over the past 12 months.

Vivienne Lewis and her son-in-law Nick Beucher have taken a more active role in backing CEO Vinai Venkatesham and non-executive chairman Peter Charrington, with the family resisting interest from various parties to sell over the past two years.

The latest £120million injection for working capital has now officially increased the family’s stake in Spurs to 89.06 per cent and, after Levy did not take up the opportunity to match the cash boost with his own relative part of it, his ‘slice in ENIC’s pie at Tottenham has dwindled from being 29.8 per cent in October last year to 27.38 in June this year and now 25 per cent after two missed injection opportunities’, as per the report from Football.London.

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The north London club’s investor relations page on their website now reads: “Of the total issued ordinary share capital of Tottenham Hotspur Limited, ENIC Sports, Inc. ownership is 89.06% (from 88.30%) to reflect shares allotted in September 2026. ENIC also owns the one THL convertible A share.

“Mr D Levy and certain members of his family are potential beneficiaries of discretionary trusts which ultimately own 25% of the share capital of ENIC. A discretionary trust of which certain members of Mr J Lewis’s family are potential beneficiaries ultimately owns 75% of the share capital of ENIC.”

Levy was ousted as Tottenham chairman in September 2025, having been in charge of the club for 24 years, and was linked in June with selling a large portion of his stake in ENIC to British Virgin Islands-based company Eight Sports Capital after they claimed the 64-year-old had signed a sale and purchase agreement with them.

As per the report, Eight Sports Capital is spearheaded by ‘two leading forces involved in two of the three rejected Tottenham takeover bids last year’.

One is Wing-Fai Ng, the CEO of American entertainment company Triller, which owns Eight Sports. The other is tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick, who is the CEO of Eight Sports.

There was a third new person involved, namely Taiwanese billionaire Richard Tsai, who also owns Triller as well as Fubon Financial Holding Company, one of the largest financial conglomerates in Asia.

Lewis family make firm promise after domestic failures

After narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of last term, and finishing 17th in the Premier League for the second successive season, the Lewis family took the step of releasing their first-ever message to the supporters to assure them that failure would no longer be tolerated.

“To the fans, As owners of 25 years, we have lived the highs and lows of Spurs with you,” it read.

“Finishing 17th this and last season does not reflect the stature or potential of this football club. We are bitterly disappointed and share your frustration. You, and we, expect more than this. We know this must never happen again.

“Our approach to running the club is, and has been, to trust the experts to do that, while backing them to be successful. The problems we found were deeper than we realised and were allowed to build over the last few years. We know that has eroded trust and we have to win that back. As owners, we take ultimate responsibility for the situation in which the club finds itself.

“We also take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us. That means football comes first. The Board and Executive team have laid out their plans to meet this ambition.

“This will require investment – in our teams, the academy, our backroom functions and more – and we are fully committed to this. We are not selling the club. We are all in. We are investing in it. You will see more of this in the coming months.

“We care deeply about Spurs. The rebuild the club needs, and you deserve, has begun. The change required is deep. It will take time and commitment, but change is happening. We know that actions will speak louder than words. The Lewis Family.”

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While over £300m was spent over the summer, Tottenham are yet to win a Premier League game this season, although they did at least climb off bottom with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United over the weekend.

They will have the chance to add that elusive first three points of the campaign next Monday, however, when fellow strugglers Coventry City head to north London.