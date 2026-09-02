Newcastle react after learning Man Utd are planning 2027 deal for Lewis Hall

Newcastle United are planning to hand Lewis Hall a new contract to stop him from joining Manchester United in 2027, according to a report.

Man Utd were keen on signing Hall from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Hall himself was ready to leave Newcastle for Man Utd.

There were also reports that Newcastle were ready to sell Hall to Man Utd for £75million on deadline day.

However, Hall is still at Newcastle, who are now said to be planning a new contract for the England international left-back.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are keen on signing Hall from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer of 2027.

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The Red Devils are said to ‘fully intend to return’ for the former Chelsea player in 2027.

Newcastle are aware of Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, remaining keen on Hall, but the Magpies are planning to hand him a new deal.

Matthias Jaissle’s side are said to be ‘confident they can convince’ the 21-year-old ‘that his future belongs at St James’ Park’.

Newcastle confident Lewis Hall will reject Man Utd

The report in the reliable transfer news outlet has stated: ‘A major factor behind that belief is the arrival of new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

‘Newcastle insiders believe the German can make a significant impression on Hall and persuade him that the club’s long-term project is worth committing to.

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‘Hall currently has three years remaining on his contract, and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are already preparing to open talks over fresh terms that will significantly increase his wages.

‘As a result, we are told that the Magpies have made contact with Hall’s representatives to signal their intention to reward him with a new deal and strengthen their position against future interest.’

While Newcastle plan to keep Hall, they are also said to be keen on adding Christian Kofane to the current squad.

Newcastle explored a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Kofane in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Cameroon international striker is still at Bayer, but Newcastle plan to raid the Bundesliga club when the transfer window opens in January.

Football Insider has reported that both Newcastle and Aston Villa are planning to keep tabs on Kofane in the coming weeks and months.

The report has stated: ‘Sources say that the starlet is viewed as a player with huge upside in terms of his future development, while interest in him is expected to grow if he continues to perform.’

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