‘Europe’s best’ Lewis Hall on fast track to become first £100m defender

Lewis Hall is in the top 20 players in Europe this season.

Even if Manchester United lacked the intent to move decisively in the summer for Lewis Hall, the Newcastle star’s form this season at least proves they can still spot a player.

United are paying for failing to strengthen anywhere but in midfield, with Michael Carrick already short up front and in defence.

At the back, the Red Devils needed a left-back, with Luke Shaw and Harry Amass their only recognised specialists. Shaw’s fitness is already a concern, while Amass is not fancied to thrive at the highest level.

United are said to have made enquiries to Newcastle over Hall’s availability. Having waved off three of their biggest stars in the summer, the Magpies refused to entertain the Red Devils’ interest.

Instead of cashing in on Hall, they agreed to a new five-year contract for the former Chelsea defender, who is now tied to Newcastle until 2031.

There is no word of release clause, meaning United would have to pay a huge fee next summer when they finally get around to strengthening their defence for whichever manager may be in charge by the end of this season.

Having banked £100million from the sale of Sandro Tonali, is it unreasonable to expect a similar fee for their a defender who has become their most prized asset?

Hall’s reputation is enhanced even more this season, with Gradient Sports making the full-back the highest ranking Premier League defender of the 158 to have played this term.

Hall has the third-highest overall grade of all 412 Premier League players. Combing that grade with his impact score, the England defender is seventh.

The six above him, all of whom would command nine-figure fees, illustrate the company Hall is keeping. They are, from the top: Joao Pedro; Rayan Cherki; Bukayo Saka; Declan Rice; Elliot Anderson; and Martin Odegaard.

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Hall is excelling not only domestically but in a European context too.

He is the second-highest ranked defender in Europe’s big five leagues, behind only Bayer Leverkusen’s Miguel Gutierrez, while Hall’s overall grade is unmatched among 769 defenders.

Of all the 1986 players in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, Hall is ranked 19th, putting him in the top 0.96% in Europe.

Hall’s success is down to his all-round quality and consistency.

Among all Premier League defenders, he is graded second for dribbling and blocking. Hall is top 10 for crossing, and top 20 for ball carrying, passing, pressured crossing and one-v-one defending.

The highest-ranked full-back at Manchester United is Diogo Dalot (17th among Premier League full-backs) and Luke Shaw (20th).

Is there a better full-back in the Premier League?