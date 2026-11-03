Chelsea compiling ‘weekly reports’ on Newcastle midfielder – top source

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley, with the Blues also interested in Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, among others, according to a journalist.

Alex Scott is Chelsea’s number one midfield target for the January transfer window.

Chelsea FC Journalist Simon Phillips, who has almost 498,000 followers on X, has reported that Scott is ready to move to Chelsea, who will have to pay at least £90million to Bournemouth for him.

Chelsea confident of signing Alex Scott

Phillips said on his YouTube channel on October 26: “Basically, I heard late last week that Chelsea now want to get the deal done before the transfer window opens.

“So, by the end of December, they want it all agreed, in place, so they can get him in at the start of the window, get him to help as soon as possible.

“You certainly need him. He keeps the ball well, keeps the ball very well, good passer of the ball, progressive with his passing and his running. So, yeah, he would certainly help in that sense.

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“Yeah, Chelsea are looking to agree a fee with Bournemouth, believed to be about £90-£100million. I think we might see a £90m base fee.

“Everything on the player side is provisionally done or verbally done because Chelsea did all that in the summer.

“Alonso spoke to Scott himself and convinced him to come to Chelsea.

“It’s not done yet. It’s important to say it’s not done yet because other clubs are interested.

“Scott could easily change his mind, Chelsea have not agreed a fee with Bournemouth yet, so, it’s not done yet.

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“Important to say that. Unfortunately, I always have to make sure I state that.

“But yeah, the terms are there on the table. Scott’s just got to sign the terms. He has agreed to them verbally.

“They fit within Chelsea’s wage structure. He will get a nice bonus for Champions League qualification this season, which most of the players are on actually.

“So, all of that side is good, all of that side is ready to go, and it’s just a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Bournemouth.

“But again, as I keep saying, it’s got that feel of inevitability about it.

“Scott has spoken with a number of the Chelsea players that are there already, so there’s already that, you know, setting up for him to become a Chelsea player in January.

“So, yeah, big, big progression there with that one. We just have got to wait now a few weeks to see if we can get that done.

“Hopefully we can get it over the line for the winter window.”

Phillips has now revealed that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on four other midfielders, including Newcastle United star Miley.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international midfielder has established himself in the Newcastle first-team squad after coming through the club’s youth system.

Miley has scored six goals and given eight assists in 89 matches in all competitions for Newcastle so far in his career.

Josh King of Fulham, Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal and Everton star Harrison Armstrong are the other three midfielders that Chelsea are scouting this season.

Chelsea tracking Lewis Miley of Newcastle

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have looked at him in the last couple of windows, and they have actually made contact and spoke to his agents and stuff.

“So, this is a player that they are definitely very keen on – it’s Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal.

“So, he is one of the players on this list, but he’s one that we have tracked before.

“The other three are completely new names.”

Phillips continued: “Harrison Armstrong of Everton is another youngster that Chelsea are watching.

“19 years old, central midfielder, playing quite a bit for Everton this season so far.

“Got a lot of clubs watching him.”

Phillips further noted: “The other two names is Josh King from Fulham – central midfielder, England Under-21 international.

“And then Lewis Miley from Newcastle – another England Under-21 international, plays in midfield, 6ft 2in tall.

“So, yeah, those are the four names that I have been given.”

The Chelsea FC journalist added: “At the moment, they are players that Chelsea are scouting this season and running regular reports on, weekly reports, so, yeah, wanted to deliver that news to you, guys, and yeah, some interesting ones to watch there.”

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